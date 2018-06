Mangan , 01 June : Sikkim judiciary has once again set a lesson for offenders that anyone involved in minor sexual offence will not be spared at any cost. A case of 2016 where a teacher was accused for sexual molestation with students has been found guilty of henious crime where in the District and Session Judge of North Sikkim Prajwal Khatiwada passed judgement of 20 years rigourous imprisonment.

