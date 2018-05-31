Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) Officially launched – Bhaichung slams SDF Govt

KN Sharma

Gayzing, 31 May : After a month the Bhaichung Bhutia and team political outfit ‘Hamro Sikkim Party’ HPS was officially launched in Daramdin West Sikkim amidst the huge gathering of supporters across the state from all four districts.

Today, the portfolios of party was declared where Bhaichung Bhutia along with seven others core members were given charge of Vice Presidents whose names are as follows Bhaichung Bhutia , RB Subba (Former Minister), Tirtha Sharma, Dr. Bina Basnett, Dilip Rai, Tara Sherestha , DS Limboo, Dilip Rai, Athup Lepcha, Anu Sharma.

Likewise, Prem Karki nominated as General Secretary , Yogen Rai Secretary, Puniya Koirala as Publicity Secretary , Dilip Rai Additional charge as Spokesperson of party. However, the post of President is unassigned.

Bhaichung Bhutia made series of attacks on Sikkim Democratic Front Party led by Pawan Chamling over various crucial subjects terming SDF government as the stockist of lies and false promises..

Like this: Like Loading...