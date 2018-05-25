Associate Editor The Voice Of Sikkim bags Prestigious RPM Award 2018

Pakyong, 24 May : Shri Sanjay Agarwal one of the pioneering personality with multidimensional work ethics from social activity to humble human being is also a most senior Journalist of state of Sikkim, profoundly a most dedicated journalist of the state.

Shri Agarwal started his career as journalist in 2004 from popular Nepali Daily Newsprint “Samay Dainik“, he today is associated with ample of leading newsprint media houses like “Sikkim Express”, “Hamro Prajashakti“, “HImali Bela”, “The Sikkim Mail”, “Sikkim Reporter”, “Himalayan Mirror”,”The Summit Times”, he’s also associated with national newsprint like “Dainik Jagaran“,”Himali Darpan” etc.

He is an excalibur, a journalist who has strong-hold in all three languages Nepali, English and Hindi which are prominent newsprint read by everyone.

He has a tremendous grip over the North Bengal Circle as a journalist with good numbers of scribes associated with him round the clock.

A resident of Rangpo East Sikkim, Shri Sanjay Agarwal face enormous challenges every day that which he explains to The VOS that those challenges are now part of his life which gives him the energy to contest without any glitch.

Bearing a huge responsibility over his shoulder today, he counts his success result of family cooperation who all have extensively been supporting him all through these years and ahead too, he says.

Apart from newsprint he is also dedicated in digital journalism, he is the Associate Editor of North East’s first Web News Portal The Voice Of Sikkim since 2009.

Today, during an auspicious moment of award ceremony of Ram Patro Memorial Award 2018 in Gangtok amidst full house of dignitaries, press persons Sh Sanjay Agarwal was bestowed as recipient of “Ram Patro Memorial Excellence in Journalism Award 2018” from the hand of Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation cum Commerce and Industry Shri Ugen T Gyatso in presence of family members of Late Ram Patro (The founder of Sikkim Express Daily English Newsprint and Nepali Himali Bela).

At the same time, the award has come as big success milestone for the Media House “The Voice Of Sikkim”, a Digital News Media.

Shri Sanjay Agarwal shares his gratitude towards his parents whose blessings and love all throughout his life will encourage him to tackle all impossibilities, he also extends gratitude towards his Wife and Children who relentlessly have supported him, also thanks The Press Club Members of Sikkim and beyond.

