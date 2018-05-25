A team of CRH saves a tourist from massive heart attack

Gangtok, 24 May : Sikkim has once again shown a great value for humanity, the state is recognised by its people who are always ready for helping anyone in distress hours. The series of success stories are evident where Sikkim , a tiny Himalayan State has made remarkable humanity milestones.

The beautiful and mystic Sikkim is also one of most progressive tourist destination where every year tantamount visitors come and cherish.



Aggregating such glorious achievement, the PPP Central Referral Hospital Tadong saved a life of a domestic tourist hailing from Jaipur (Rajasthan) who with his family had recently come to Sikkim for celebrating their wedding anniversary but unfortunately, Sh Rajesh Bharadwaj (Patient) faced a severe cardiac arrest on 19 May, a patient suffered 100% artery blockage. Bharadwaj was rushed to CRH hospital in an emergency than after to in-house Superspeciality facility where the team of doctors in the wee hour of distressful night carried correction surgery headed by Dr. DP Rai (Cardiologist Surgeon).

Today, he was discharged from hospital and his family are extremely grateful towards the CRH Hospital and the People of Sikkim.

