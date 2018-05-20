Sr. Journalist Sh Sanjay Agarwal officially announced recipient of Ram Patro Memorial Award 2018

Pakyong , 20 May : The Ram Patro Memorial Award Committee announce name of Mr. Sanjay Agarwal, freelance journalist, as the receipt of Ram Patro Memorial Award for Excellence in Journalism 2018, informs committed in press communique.

Since 2005 till 2016, the Ram Patro Memorial award was presented to the ‘Most Promising Journalist of the State’ for the then previous fiscal year in memory of Ram Patro, the founding editor of SIKKIM EXPRESS. Fourteen young, dynamic journalists working in Sikkim have been honoured with the Ram Patro Memorial ‘Most Promising Journalist’ award so far.

From 2017, the Ram Patro Memorial Award selection committee decided that the award ambit should be extended to the neighbouring places of Siliguri, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong also where many deserving and dedicated journalists are working. Accordingly, the name of the award was also changed to ‘Ram Patro Memorial Award for Excellence in Journalism’.

Mr. Vivek Chhetri, Special Correspondent of The Telegraph based in Darjeeling, was the first recipient of the Ram Patro Memorial Award for Excellence in Journalism.

For 2018, Mr. Sanjay Agarwal, a prominent freelance journalist based in Rangpo, East Sikkim, has been selected for the Ram Patro Memorial Award for Excellence in Journalism 2018.

Similarly, the ‘Best Working Journalist in SIKKIM EXPRESS & HIMALI BELA for 2017-18’ will be presented to Mr. Arjun Piyush, Sub Editor, HIMALI BELA.

State Tourism & Civil Aviation minister Ugen T. Gyatso Bhutia has graciously accepted the invitation of the Ram Patro Memorial Award Committee to bless the award function at Gangtok on May 24 as the chief guest.

Mr. Vinod Sharma, Political Editor, Hindustan Times, is the guest of honour.

“We are pleased to have Sanjay Agarwal as the first recipient of the Ram Patro Memorial Award for Excellence in Journalism. He is a prominent journalist of the State. He has displayed versatility in reporting for English, Hindi and Nepali newspapers published from both Sikkim and Siliguri. He has also shown that a journalist is not limited by his area and one can be prolific in news generation even from a small place,” said C.D. Rai, chairman of the Ram Patro Memorial Award Committee.

Mr Sanjay Agarwal, 44 years, is based in Rangpo, the border town of Sikkim. He reports for several newspapers including SIKKIM EXPRESS and also for social media Voice of Sikkim.

