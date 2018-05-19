Anwesh Karan Sharma of Sikkim in “Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament”

18 May, Pakyong : Anwesh Karan Sharma, a U-19 cricket player from Sikkim has been selected to play for Northeast/Bihar Zone in Inter Zonal Two Day Tournament (U-19 Boys), which will be conducted by National Cricket Academy in Una, Himachal Pradesh from 25th May to 7th June 2018. The tournament will be played between 6 six teams i.e. one team from each Zone (North Zone, East Zone, West Zone, South Zone, Central Zone & Northeast/Bihar Zone).

Anwesh is being associated with Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun since 2012 and he one of the prominent player in the academy. He has played for Sikkim Cricket since 2016. He is also the only players from Sikkim to play for A&A (Associate & Affiliate) Team in Vijay Merchant Trophy. He also played in Under 19 matches for A & A Team in Vinoo Mankad One Day Tournament (East zone) and as a Vice Captain of the team played in Cooch Behar Trophy (4 days format game).

Lobzang G. Tenzing, the President of Sikkim Cricket Association (SCA) has congratulated Anwesh Sharma for being selected in Northeast/Bihar Zone for the upcoming tournament and wished him luck. He also added that Anwesh has made Sikkim proud once again with his constant achievements.

