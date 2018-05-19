5% Job Reservation for Grade A Sportsperson of State : CM

Namchi , 19 May (IPR) : Chief Minister Mr. Pawan Chamling attended the annual training camp for 3rd Sikkim Battalion at the auditorium of Namchi Government College, Kamrang today. Present during the occasion were SLA Speaker Mr. K. N. Rai accompanied by State HRDD Minister Mr. R. B. Subba, Principal Secretary (HRDD) Mr. G. P. Upadhyaya, Secretary Rajya Sainik Board Col (Retd) D. N. Bhutia, Principal Kamrang College Dr. P. R. Poudyal,HoDs and NCC Cadets and students at large.

It maybe mentioned here that a total number of 400 cadets including girls from all over the state has undergone the annual training camp.

Addressing, the NCC Cadets Chief Minister Mr. Pawan Chamling briefed about the aims and objectives of National Cadet Corps (NCC)

of our country. He urged the cadets to infuse a positive character which he shared will assist in positive reinforcement and further develop the civic society. He explained in particular the diversity of our nation and said that the cadets needs to ingrain the concept of unity in diversity and uplift our country to greater heights. He also laid prominence that the cadets and students needs to place high value on discipline and the importance of routine in their daily life.

He also urged the gathering to embed the spirit of adventure as it paves way for an awareness of healthy living and physical activity. Additionally, the CM delved that the cadets needs to instill the concept of selfless service for the safety and welfare of the nation and also that the cadets has to be a shining example of our society. The CM brought to light that the cadets needs to cultivate a secular outlook alongside embracing a way of life that is holistically responsible and inclusive. He also proposed the NCC Cadets to

maintain an anti-racism teaching and learning programs that are culturally inclusive and respects the distinct cultural and traditions which is existent in our state along with the rest of the country.The CM highlighted that the cadets must learn to be environment friendly in order to protect Mother Nature and preserve the ecology for future generations. He advocated the cadets to consistently take out plantation drive in the locality and contribute their efforts for increasing forest cover and embrace eco-friendly practices.

Speaking, about the educational seniaro the CM urged the students to foster a one of a kind growth mindset and to confirm the notion that each and every student has the ability to implant equal intellectual ability. He encouraged the gathering to utilize the various pro-student education schemes formulated by the State Government. Likewise, the CM underlined the importance of skill based education and urged the youths and students to imbibe a competitive nature therefore doing away with the notion of certificate based education.The CM emphasized especially the students to avail the coaching facilities for UPSC provided by the State Government. He also expounded the youths to inculcate themselves with ample knowledge in organic farming and aim to become innovative entrepreneurs.

The CM further reiterated the announcement of 5% reservation in government jobs for ‘A’ grade sportspersons of the State who have played at national and international levels. He also updated about the annual sum of Rs. 12 lakh which will be presented to ‘A’ grade football clubs and clubs associated with sports like badminton, boxing and archery,

Speaking, during the occasion Brigadier Sanjeev Saini gave a brief outline about the historical background of NCC Cadets and it’s origin in our country. He informed that the NCC Cadets in Sikkim organizes a variety of state and national level camps. The brigadier underlined that during the NCC training the cadets are imparted with

valuable leadership qualities, national integration and adventure camp and NCC youth exchange program.