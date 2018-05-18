CM ‘Jan Sampark Abhiyan’ Ravangla Leg

Ravangla, 18 May (IPR) : The Chief Minister Mr. Pawan Chamling attended the Jan Sampark Abhiyan at 09 Barfung Constituency today. He was accompanied by SLA Speaker Mr. K. N. Rai, Area MLA cum Minister Mr. D. D. Bhutia , Cabinet Ministers, Chairman’s, Advisors, HoDs, public, zilla members, panchayats and students of the constituency at large.

At, the onset of the program the Chief Minister inaugurated the Block Administrative Centre at Ravangla.

Addressing, the gathering Chief Minister Mr. Pawan Chamling spoke in detail about the Jan Sampark Abhiyan which aims at empowering the general public to take charge of their own development. He brought to light the objective of the State Government which is to confer each and every citizen of the state their equal civic and political rights.

Series of an announcement made during the program by the Chief Minister were:

1.The State Government has sanctioned for construction of Tashiding Bridge

2. Road connectivity alongside upgradation will be undertaken to link villages

3. The vacant post for Assistant Professor to be filled at the earliest.

4. The demands placed by the teachers will be looked into at the earliest

5. Required Vacancy for the various post will be created by the State Government

6. Bhutia Lepcha seat will be created in panchayat and nagar panchayat, the decision will be taken in 2-3 months time

7. His Eminence Karmapa Ugen Thinley Dorjee will be visiting Sikkim soon

The CM delved about the health scenario in the State and said that health has always been provided the utmost priority by the State Government. He urged the public to utilize the free treatment and other quantitative policy constituted by the State Government for the benefit of the public.

While speaking about the education sector in the State the CM urged the youngsters to utilize the concept of free education designed by the State Government in order for Sikkim to produce not just literate but intellectual citizens.

The CM advocated the youths to take maximum advantage of the Chief Minister’s Start-up Scheme as it provides an impetus to the local unemployed youth to develop new entrepreneurial ventures and self-employment opportunities in rural as well as urban areas of the State. Additionally, he informed that the scheme aims to provide financial contribution which is up to 25% of the project cost along with ventures entailing total investment up to Rs. 20 lakhs.

In addition, the CM strongly advocated the general public of the state to work in coordination and in harmony and to further upgrade the state as one of the model state in the country.

During the course of the program the Chief Minister was felicitated by the public of 09 Barfung constituency for his commendable endeavor in uplifting the state in domestic as well as in global arena and also in becoming the longest-serving Chief Minister of any state in the Country.

