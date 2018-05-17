CM “Jan Samparka Abhiyan” Namthang – Rateypani Leg

Namthang-Rateypani, 17 May (IPR): Carrying on the ongoing Jan Samparka Abhiyan tour in South District, Chief Minister Mr. Pawan Chamling attended and interacted with the public of 13 Namthang-Rateypani Constituency at Phong Secondary School playground today.

He was accompanied by SLA Speaker Mr. K. N. Rai, Area MLA Ms. Tilu Gurung , Cabinet Ministers, Chairman’s, Advisors, HoDs, public, zilla members, panchayats and students of the constituency at large.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister spoke in brief about the objective of Jan Samparka Abhiyan which is to empower the general public particularly the grassroot populace on a long term basis. The Chief Minister brought to light how the State Government has unflinchingly and consistently worked towards the interest of the working class by enhancing the salaries of ASHA facilitators, Aganwadi workers and D grade employees and labourers and assured that the government will continue to work with an agenda of pro-people and pro-public interest.

Further, the CM reiterated the strong urge for Sikkim subject holders to tap economic benefits provided by the State Government by setting up their own business enterprises instead of subletting their shops and property for commercial purposes. He also brought to light that open tender will be generated for the rural public through the office of BDO or through E-tenders from Gangtok in contrast to tenders issued at Zilla level.

The Chief Minister laid prominence on the decreasing morality rate of Sikkim and advocated strong morality rate in times to come. He also detailed the impressive life expectancy rate of Sikkim, elimination of life threatening diseases from the state and improved standard of living and stated it as an indicator of growth and progress.

Prominent announcements based on the demands placed before the CM by various GPUs that were made on the occasion were:

1. Construction of auditorium at Phong Secondary School.

2. Construction of various connecting roads under Namthang Rateypani constituency.

3. Layout of drinking water pipeline and repair works from Tarkhola to Phongla.

4. Footpath construction in the road leading upto Ashta-Chiranjeevi Dham at Nagi dara.

5. Construction of public ground in the constituency.

6. Construction of Gram Prashasan Kendra (GPK)

7. Setting up of Power House at Upper Durga Mandir area.

8. Jhora protection works.

9. Setting up of wayside amenities such as cafeteria in the constituency to boost tourism.

10. Adequate electricity supply and replacement of old transformers for uninterrupted power supply.

11. Beautification of Rateypani Bazaar.

12. The State Government will soon constitute a law wherein it will be mandatory for Non-governmental sectors to absorb 90% employment for the local population . As such, this law shall be passed in the upcoming Assembly session.

13. Distribution of LPG gas cylinder, GCI roof sheets for the public.

14. Distribution of house allotment orders under CMRHM for 3000 households.

15. Establishing of Organic Collection Centre at 13 Namthang-Rateypani Constituency.

16. Weeding out ‘Lamtanacamary Kamran’ plant as it is harmful for the environment.

Additionally, the CM also assured to place the

request for the extension of NERLP in Sikkim

before the Government of India.

With regards to health sector, the Chief Minister informed the public that the State Government has procured a total number of 31 thousand cervical cancer vaccine for girl child between the age-group of 9-14 . He also shared his vision in transforming Sikkim into breast and cervical cancer free state.

In, the educational scenario of the state the Chief Minister urged the students of the constituency to exercise to it’s fullest the opportunity of free education uptill college level in order for the students to be refined and enlightened. He also appraised the students to avail free technical education in institutions such as CCCT Chisopani and ATTC Bardang. A state medical college at Sokethang, Gangtok is also underway where students with COI can gain free of cost medical and nursing course from there. Similarly, he added that the presence of technical and engineering colleges in the State will widely benefit the students of the state which will aid socio-economic development of Sikkim. Furthermore, he urged the progressive youth off the state to start the innovative practise of branding every village in Sikkim under unique labels so as to attract tourism in their respective areas.

As, Sikkim is renowned all over as a state as an ecologically rich state, the Chief Minister called upon the public to embrace afforestation

thus upholding the sanctity of a green state . Additionally, he appraised the Forest Department to plant varieties of flowering and fruit bearing trees on the roadside and encouraged the public to take up the role of social guard by aiming conservation of green corners of their respective areas and villages. He also briefed about the Food Security Mission in which by 2025 Sikkim should aim and be self-sufficient in production of food grains and vegetables.

The CM also articulated the peaceful environment prevalent in Sikkim since time immemorial and prompted the public of the state to inculcate a sense of ownership in maintaining the same momentum of peace and harmony in the State.

Imploring on the area of Organic Farming, the Chief Minister urged the youths of 13 Namthang-Rateypani and Sikkim as a whole to create an oasis of Organic Farming entrepreneurs in order to be job providers rather then job seekers.

A series of demand were placed by the representatives of Phong Secondary School, 9 Chuba Rammeng Perbing Phong ZTC, 10 Maneydara Nagi ZTC, 11 Pamphok Mamring ZTC, 12 Tanzi Rateypani ZTC and NERLP respectively.

During, the course of the program the Chief Minister was felicitated by ASHA, AWW and Zilla and Gram Panchayats of the constituency for the Chief Minister’s unwavering commitment to uplift the state in domestic as well as in global arena.

