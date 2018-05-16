“Safai Karmacharis” in Sikkim are living with high respect and diginity : Sh. Zala (NCSK GOI)

Gangtok, 15 May (IPR) : Sikkim is only the state in India where Safai Karmacharis are living with great respect and dignity and called very respectfully as “Gangtok Beautifiers” said Chairman of National Commission for Safai Karmachari, Government of India, Shri Manhar Valjibhai Zala while addressing a press meet at the conference hall of Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC) today.

Chairman Shri M.V Zala is on a four day visit to Sikkim for a series of meetings with Gangtok Municipal Corporation, District Administration and Safai Karmachari Associations and members under Municipal Corporation.

“I had heard so many things about Sikkim and after what I have seen in past two days I can say that Sikkim is one of the cleanest and best places in India. I would like to congratulate Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling, GMC and people of Sikkim or making Sikkim a neat and clean state” said the Chairman of National Commission for Safai Karmachari.

He stated that in some other states of India Safari Karmacharis are living in pathetic conditions with little or no benefits from Municipal Corporation but in Sikkim they are living in good standard with adequate facilities without any problems and complaints.

“Sikkim has set high standards and is doing commendable work under the good leadership of Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling. The cleanliness and scenic beauty are its biggest assets. Sanitary workers are the unsung heroes behind making Sikkim neat and clean and free of diseases emanating from unhygienic conditions,” added Shri Zala.

So far 169 Sanitary Workers are working under GMC to clean 19 km stretch which falls under Gangtok Municipal Corporation.

He requested GMC to apply Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jeewan Jyoti Bima Yojna for sanitary workers and also touched upon Awas (Housing) Yojana for sanitation workers and regularization of casual workers.

He appreciated the facilities which is being provided by the state government and GMC, like timely regularization as per the government norms, disbursement of monthly salary, sanitary and safety kits, regular health check up, awareness and orientation programme etc.

He urged stakeholders, local people and tourists to come together to make Sikkim beautiful and environment clean state as Sikkim is one of the tourists’ destinations.

“In every states our sanitary workers have their problems and demands but in Sikkim they don’t have any problems and demands. It means government and GMC is very much kind enough to support” he stated.

He stated that the Hon’ble Prime Minister has given out a strong message to change the society’s vision towards Sanitation Workers and to respect them. He added that the issue of achieving complete sanitation in the country is very high on agenda of the central government.

Earlier Chairman conveyed a review meeting with GMC Mayor, Commissioner, officials and Sanitary workers and lauded the efforts made by GMC for the welfare of sanitary workers.

Later in afternoon he also held meeting with District Collector (East), Superintendent of Police (East) and other senior level officers, representatives of Rangpo/Singtam Nagar Panchayat and Supervisor and Sanitation Workers at District Zilla Bhawan, Sichey.

During the meet, various issues related to sanitary workers were discussed, their grievances and demands were put-forth, health insurance, education facilities for their children, housing/accommodation schemes, loans, salary/pension,recruitment, orientation, medical camps etc for the welfare of the Safai Karmachari were elaborately discussed.

While addressing the meeting, DC (East) Shri Kapil Meena welcomed the chairperson on behalf of everyone and thanked him for visiting the State.

Shri Kapil Meena apprised the visiting Chairman that Sikkim has always being blessed to follow the positive culture and tradition towards cleanliness which is part of the Sikkimese culture including government initiatives. He furtherinformed that manual scavenging is not practised in Sikkim.

DC said that whatever discussion and suggestions were put-forth will be followed up and proper implementation of facilities and schemes for sanitary workers will be provided by the administration.

Lastly, DC thanked for the initiatives taken by Chairman for such meeting with District Administration and Nagar Panchayats which will help to motive and provide encouragement to work further.

