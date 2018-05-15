CJ Dr. SK Agnihotri Sikkim High Court lays foundation stone of P-IV Building of High Court

Gangtok, 15 May (IPR) The Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court, Hon’ble Mr.Justice Satish Kumar Agnihotri laid the foundation stone of the Phase IV building of High Court at a ceremony held at the premises today.

The ceremony was attended by Hon’ble Minister, Law & Legislative, Parliamentary Affairs Department, Shri. R. B Subba as the Guest of Honour, and had the august presence of Judge, High Court of Sikkim, Hon’ble Mr. Justice Bhaskar Raj Pradhan and the

Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary/FRED, Secretary/Buildings&Housing Department, former luminaries of the legal fraternity of the State, members of the Sikkim Bar and officials and staff of the Sikkim High Court and State Legal Services were also in attendance at the ceremony.

Hon’ble Mr. Justice SK Agnihotri in his address welcomed the upcoming construction and expressed positivity that this would greatly smooth out the minor glitches that the legal fraternity faced every now and then due to lack of adequate infrastructure. He called on the lawyers to take optimum benefit of the facilities that would be made available after the completion of the new building and added that they should come together to build an environment for themselves to grow and also to give the legal aid seekers a congenial platform.

The Guest of Honour, Hon’ble Minister, Law & Legislative, Parliamentary Affairs Department, Shri. R. B Subba while delivering his address said that such steps towards infrastructural growth will go a long way in strengthening the legal environment in the state. He vocalized that the efforts of the Chief Minister in this pursuit will continue. In conclusion, the Minister directed the officials of the Buildings and Housing Department who are engaged in this process to ensure that the project achieves completion at the earliest.

Earlier, after the ceremonial lighting of lamps, the Registrar General, High Court of Sikkim, Mr. NG Sherpa presented the Welcome Address following which, a brief Technical Report on the new building was presented by the Chief Engineer of the Buildings and Housing Department, who informed that the proposed 5 storied structure is an RCC building being built at a cost of 7.37 crores with a total floor area of 20,250 ft. It has been planned with consultations with the High Court and will provide additional space to the High Court for better functioning.

The ceremony ended with the Vote of Thanks delivered by Mr. K. W Bhutia, Registrar of the High Court Of Sikkim.

Like this: Like Loading...