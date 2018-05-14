South West League of CM’s 32 Days ‘Jan Sampark Abhiyaan’

Namchi, 14 May ( IPR) : Chief Minister Pawan Chamling commenced the South-West league of his 32 day village to village tour under Jan Samparka Abhiyan from Pipalay under Zoom Salghari Constituency at the playground of Pipalay Secondary School today. He was accompanied by SLA Speaker Mr. K. N. Rai, Area MLA cum Minister Mr. A.K.Ghatani, Cabinet Ministers, Chairman’s, Advisors, HoDs, public, panchayats and students at large.

At, the outset the Chief Minister accompanied by the dignitaries laid the foundation stone in the Jorethang CHC premises for the construction of additional infrastructure which is a 50 bedded hospital in Jorethang.

Addressing, the gathering Chief Minister Mr. Pawan Chamling spoke in brief about the aim and objective of Jan Samparka Abhiyan which he said is to understand issues and problems at the grass root level for developments to get underway and to positively elevate the socio – economic status of the populace in every constituency of Sikkim. He highlighted how the state government has brought about quality progression in terms of infrastructure development, women empowerment, preserving of literature and assured that the state government will consistently strive to work in the interest of the public even in the coming days.

The Chief Minister announced that after the Jan Samparka Abhiyan he will conduct a session with the traders of Sikkim. The CM also spoke in detail about the various kinds of facilities provided to the traders namely providing of Residencial Certification and Trade License. The CM updated that soon a law will be constituted in which the basic minimum needs of the public will be fulfilled. The CM informed that the Panchayats will be able to get tender ranging from 50 lakhes to 1 crore. He also reiterated that in Sikkim the sign boards will be written in three different language namely Nepali, English and in local language of the village. He brought to light the State Government has so far constructed road stretching upto 8 thousand km, till date alongside building of bhawans belonging to various communities existent in Sikkim. He also appraised that the State Government will be opening 4 new checkpost and will comprise of officials from Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Police department.

Articulating, about the augumentation that Jorethang has witnessed namely the construction of Jorethang Taxi Plaza and Green Lung Park the Chief Minister urged the public of Jorethang to join hands in maintaing these structures to fulfill the objective of its public use.

The CM also spoke about the primary goal of Panchayats which is to enable the general public of each area to achieve tremendous and holistic development. He also underlined that the people in the village should undertake the responsibilities of governing themselves. Additionally, the CM divulged that Sikkim is one of the state where poverty has been eradicated at an expeditious rate. He also notified that the outsiders will not be able to carry out their trade in the village.

Imploring, about the education seniaro in the State, the CM said that Sikkim has seen a steady rise in the increasing number of college being established in Sikkim and advocated the students to study in these world class colleges.

Emphasizing, upon the health sector of the state the CM updated that the State Government has shouldered free vaccination of cervical cancer aimed at children aged 9-14 from the month of June onwards.The Chief Minister also announced to provide a monthly grant of Rs 3,000 to every TB patient as nutritional support and cash award of Rs 5 lakh for the TB-free gram panchayat unit and Rs 10 lakh for a zilla panchayat territorial constituency free from TB.

Assuring completion of all the demands placed by the public under Zoom Salghari Constituency, the CM assured timely drafting of DPR and work initiation on a priority basis.

Speaking, during the occasion Area MLA cum Minister Mr. A.K.Ghatani enumerated the various developmental works which has been achieved under the able guidance of the Chief Minister in and around the constituency. He also placed demands such as the construction of a Bio-Diversity park, a multi-purpose stadium with fully equipped gymnasium for students and public, upgradation of secondary schools to higher secondary level, adequate water and electricity supply to all rural and urban households, construction of temples and churches in the constituency, boundary construction in schools and road construction under Zoom Salghari constituency.

During the course of the program the Chief Minister was felicitated by public of the constituency for his relentless endeavour in uplifting the state in domestic as well as in the global arena.

