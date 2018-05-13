Shri Sanjay Agarwal nominated for reputed “Ram Patro Memorial Award 2018”

Pakyong, 13 May : Another aspiring feather on the The Voice Of Sikkim Digital Online Media Hat. This time Shri Sanjay Agarwal, the Associate Editor has been adjudged as a recipient for the most reputed award “Ram Patro Memorial Award 2018” [Excellence In Journalism] in the field of Journalism for his hardship along the journalism lineage past two decades starting from newsprint as freelancer unto the present modern rich digital online media platform. A bonafide Sikkimese Shri Sanjay Agarwal is a trend setter icon in Sikkim News Media Arena.

The official confirmation letter was sent to Shri Sanjay Agarwal by the Ram Patro Memorial Award committee signed by the Chairman Sh CD Rai on Saturday.

The award giving function will be held on 24 May at capital Gangtok. The award carries cash prize of Rs 10,000 mentions letter.

Shri Sanjay Agarwal is one of the most known and respected, journalist of all time who started his career from a conventional print form of news publishing till this date of a digital era called mass media. Shri Agarwal also is the Editor of the most watched Sikkim News Video News in social media which highly popular among all age groups. The commencement of “Sikkim News Top 10” saw a surging response on the internet from the tiny Himalayan State of Sikkim, his dedication hard work is not just confined in journalism only but he is also a capable – recognised social worker who has set remarkable benchmarks in all aspect of social causes within the state and outside.

Pioneering Shri Sanjay Agarwal used the modern technology to cater the mass need of the readers as the technology of mass media updated he always kept his technical and content aggregator, publishers prepared to cope up. He is the revolution setter to have raced and synchronized his working ethics as the time progressed.

His effort for the enhancement of readship unto viewership in the cornered state of a country is praiseworthy where people from all walks of life and ages are getting benefitted from his team effort in the journalism field.

Speaking to The VOS he says, his work will continue to uprise the society and the people’s faith in media which is a fourth pillar of democracy. Media is a mirror of society , I am pleased today there are several ways to dissiminate information as such news contents to the mass but I suggest please make a proper use of those components of mass media by analyzing, calibrating and understanding the glory of content if one publishes to massive readers through mass media like internet. Technology benefits people but the same will also terrorize which I feel nowdays is the most scarist thing I can imagine, I rather suggest yougsters coming to this field to be sound about ethics!

We are in the treshold of the transformation of our works , we too must be proactive as well as prepared to cast ourself to go along with transformation keeping in the mind pros and cons , dos and donts. Our motive is to be a mirror for the mass, bring facts to the mass not to exaggerate or be a judge. I suggest my friends and youngesters to refrain from crossing the limits of journalism ethics which nowdays is becoming a global problem. Let us examine, let us verify , then only put in the mass.

