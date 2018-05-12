CM directs HRDD for regularisation of Adhoc Asst Lecturers of 5 years and above

Gangtok , 11 May : On the Day 08 of the on going ‘Dharna’ by the Adhoc Assistant Lecturers serving at different government colleges across state at District Collector East gate at Gangtok against the Sikkim Public Service Commission SPSC over the alleged discrepancy in declaration of recruitment result despite the aggrieved Asst Lecturers were assured positively by the Chief Minister Sh Pawan Chamling.

Having not found their names in the result produced by SPSC for posts of Asst Proffessors week back turned on staging a peaceful protest at DC East.

As per the English Daily Summit Times, The Chief Minister Pawan Chamling has directed the HRD department to submit a suggestion to the government in context to the on-going impasse of Assistant Lecturer recruitment.

The Chief Minister today held a meeting with some of the departmental heads here in Gangtok.

According to sources, the Chief Minister has asked the Principal Secretary of HRD department to administratively resolve the matter.

It may be noted here that the assistant lecturers are on protest crying injustice in the recruitment.

Earlier a group of aggrieved assistant lecturers who were working in different Colleges of the State on temporary basis and had appeared for the recently held Sikkim Public Service Commission [SPSC] examination for regular appointment to the post had expressed dissatisfaction over the examination process and its results. To register their protest, the group had also announced an indefinite dharna at the District Administrative Centre [East] from Friday.

On behalf of all aggrieved assistant lecturers, Lobsang Chopel Lepcha, Dinesh Adhikari, Sanjay Rai, Sushma Rai, Chuki Bhutia, Karma Choden and Dr Sapna Gurung had expressed their dissatisfaction during a press conference.

The group had raised doubts over the selection process of Assistant Lecturers alleging that there was no transparency in the examination conducted by SPSC. According to them, after the deadline for applications ended, it was extended for a week in January this year and those who applied during this period have been selected for the post of Assistant Lecturer. They had also alleged that male candidates have been selected under seats reserved for women while OBC seats have also been occupied by candidates of other categories.

“SPSC held viva on Wednesday and announced the results within less than half an hour of the viva which also raises questions about the entire process,” they said. They had demanded an investigation into the entire process of the examination.

“A panel constituted by the state government five years back had appointed us as Assistant Lecturers on the basis of our qualification and other parameters. But now another panel of the government has disqualified us for the post of Assistant Lecturers and cancelled our appointment,” they said.

Many of these assistant lecturers have been working since the past 10 years and students under them have already passed out.

“Even the Chief Minister and others assured us of regularization but we are now shocked with the recent result of the SPSC examination,” stating that they had requested the concerned authority not to give appointment orders to the candidates who have cleared the SPSC examination. They had also decided to approach the court if required.

The group further demanded that since they have been appointed on the basis of their qualification they should be regularised.

As per the source information, the Chief Minister Pawan Chamling met the administrative heads of a number of departments today at his residence wherein he directed the HRDD to look into the matter and suggested to start the process of regularisation of all assistant lecturers who are working for the government since 5 years and above, sources informed. [Summit Times]

