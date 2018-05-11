Viral Video : Investigation initiated, culprit arrested, hunt starts for bystanders says SP East

Sanjay Agarwal

Rangpo (Singtam), 11 May : A shocking video that took the social media by a storm which according to Singtam Sikkim Police source had taken place at Sirwani under Singtam Police jurisdiction on Tuesday.

Recall the video exposes how mercilessly a man trash a young boy forcibly asking him to accept the theft, the boy in video is pledging “Take me to police station, I have not stolen anything”, however the man continue to trash the boy on road-side (Highway) whereas the bystanders are seen observing the whole incident out of which the whole incident was being filmed in a mobile camera.

Immediately on Thursday when The VOS aired the shocking news the Suptd of Police East IPS Siva Prasad asked for inquiry into the anonymous video post after which it was revealed that incident had taken place under Singtam Police Jurisdiction at a place called Sirwani.

The SP speaking to The VOS told that after the strict direction given to the Singtam Police IC, a person was arrested who according to a police source is identified by name Kamal Gurung, SP told that strict action will also be taken against the watchers and bystanders enjoying the scene where a boy was being trashed in public view. SP East informs that slew of sections under IPC has been slapped against the lawbreakers for taking the law in their hands without informing the police.

SP East appeals citizens not to take law on their hand for which police is there 24×7, any untoward as such will not be tolerated where citizen take unwarranted law in their hand.

While asking SP East, if the item alleged been stolen is recovered from the boy ?, SP tells that since theft matter was not reported to police earlier through any mean of communication by the person so the whole handling of the situation in preliminary is well understood to be totally draconian and unlawful.

