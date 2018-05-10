Video : An unidentified man mercilessly beaten in Sikkim

Pakyong, 10 May : A shocking 04 Minutes 51 Seconds video takes on social media Facebook by storm where a man caught by a collar by another man with a rope in hand mercilessly beats asking to confess over the theft. Shockingly a yet another person behind the mobile camera is shouting, “slice his hand”. Having mercilessly beaten up in full public place at road and tied with a bar in roadside, the man is repeatedly appealing and pledging to take him to police, ‘take me to police, I have not stolen anything and I am not going to confess which I have not done’. In which place the incident took place is unfound rather from video it is understood with audacity speaking about places Pakyong, Pelling, Singtam which all are in Sikkim.

(Authenticity of the video is to be ascertained only after Sikkim Police / enforcement acts upon it after investigation)

