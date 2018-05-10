Shocking Again : 45 and 72 year men sexually assaults 10 years old minor

Pakyong , 10 May : What is happening in tiny Himalayan State Sikkim nowadays ? A sequel of minor molestation and sexual assault cases are rising like anything , questions are mushrooming inside minds of everyone.

Now, within a week another minor sexual assault case comes from North Sikkim Village.

A victim girl was being provided counselling by the District Child Protection Officer on different case of sexual assault on same minor girl when she also revealed that she was also sexually assulated by the old man, Dawkey Sherpa.

The DCPO Wendy Mair Lepcha then lodged at the compliant at the police station.

Police is also looking for another accused Chyangba Tamang (42) who allegedly had sexually assaulted the girl.

A case under 376 ( rape) of IPC and POCSO has been registered in both the cases.

(As reported by Sikkim Chronicle)

