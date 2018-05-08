NIFAA Sikkim is officially launched

Shital Pradhan

Namchi, 08 May : National Integrated Forum of Artist and Activists (NIFAA) Sikkim State was officially launched at Officer Club, Namchi. NIFAA is the Nation wide Non Governmental Organization and it got six time Guinness Book of the World Record awards and the recipient of many National Awards.

In the official launching ceremony of NIFAA, Rena Rai, Chairperson of State Commission, Sikkim and Preetpal Singh Pannu, Chairman NIFAA was present as Chief Guest and Special Guest. Other distinguished guests included A.B Gurung Bazar Officer – Namchi, Kavita Rai, Executive Member Women Commission, Zilla Panchayat Members, Panchayats, Executive members of NIFAA Sikkim Branch and representatives from different clubs and NGOs.

During the launching programme colourful cultural programme was performed by the artists of cultural team of NIFAA Sikkim. Sambedana Patra was presented in memory of Lt. S.B. Pradhan, renowned musician and literary figure of Sikkim who was a teacher from Sumbuk, South Sikkim.

Pripal Singh Pannu, Chairman, National Integrated Forum of Artists and Activists (NIFAA) started his speech with a slogan of NIFAA. He said “Youth for Constructive Change”. Sikkim is 22nd State of India and NIFAA is also lunching its 22nd Branch of it Sikkim, he added. By 2020, NIFAA will have 707 branches in 707 districts of India. Its aim to promote the youths, young new artists, culture of different communities to the country and the world.

He launched ‘Harmony 2018 for North East States of India’ which is the youth exchange programme to promote national integration and harmony. He also invited the youths of Sikkim for Harmony 2018 which will be held later this year. He mentioned that country should learn from Sikkim on Swachha Bharat, Organic Mission, Education, Patriotism and Nationalism and its implementation.

Rena Rai also addressed the gathering and shared the achievements of the Government of Sikkim on women empowerment and she told that women in Sikkim have 30 percent job reservation in government sector,50% in panchayat seat,50% in municipality seat.She also also shared the initiative of government like unmarried pension,widow pension,government benefits in the name women etc.

During the programme, certificates to the executives and members of NIFAA Sikkim State was awarded from the hand of Founder NIFAA Chairman Preetpal Singh Pannu. Executive Chief Advisor Bikash Pradhan and Executive Advisor Deepak Rai also addressed the gathering. While addressing the gathering Bikash Pradhan thanked the founder Chairman of NIFAA and shared about the formation NIFAA Sikkim State.

