Double Minor Sexual Molestation in East Sikkim, one is 3 years old minor victim

Pakyong, 08 May : Many times before and now a report of two minor sexual molestation pops from East District of Sikkim at Ranipul and capital Gangtok.

Those are the two separate incidents of minor sexual assault in which in the case of Ranipul , a 16 years old school going girl was allegedly repeatedly molested by a person aged 45 years old named Nar Bahadur Pradhan who works as Forest Dept employee in Ranipul. As per the sources, a said victim was staying at alleged culprit’s house at Ranipul where she was repeatedly molested is come to learn past 4 to 5 months.

Case was recorded around 2:30 PM on Monday at Ranipul PS whereas culprit was nabbed around 5:30 PM. The culprit would be produced before the magistrate for judicial custody is learnt.

In the other case, a 3 years old baby girl was allegedly molested by a neighbor who is also a govt muster roll employee aged 53 years old named Santa Kumar Rai working in State Finance and Expenditure Dept in the capacity as a driver. In this case, it is alleged culprit made a physical hurt to baby in private part with hand. Sources say that Section 8 of POCSO Act was slapped against the arrested accused.

In both the cases above the District Child Protection DCPO under CWC Child Welfare Commission have counseled the victims and handed to legal guardians is further learnt.

A thing to be noted that several cases of minor molestation and rapes are taking places one after another in the state which was known for peace and prosperity earlier, citizens are baffled and dismayed due to continuous heinous crime mushrooming.

