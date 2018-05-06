The Face to Face : CM interacts with West Sikkim Govt Employees

Geyzing, 05 May (IPR) : An interaction program between the State Government Employees of the West District and the Chief Minister was held at the Kyongsa Girls School Auditorium Hall. The Chief Minister along with his Ministers, MLAs, Zilla Members, State and District HODs were present to have a face to face interaction with the Employees of the West District.

“I am no Superman but I am as ordinary as all but the love for the people and land of Sikkim gives me the zeal to move forward and work for the benefit of the state”, said the longest reigning Chief Minister of Sikkim in his address to the employees of the West District.

Shri. Pawan Chamling while addressing the officials from different departments of the West District gave the message of making Sikkim great in all forms. He said that the department employees have the power and the tools to implement the policies passed down by the Government which benefits the larger public of Sikkim. He urged the employees to work whole heartedly like him so that they can help bridge the gap between the policy makers and the policy benefiters. He termed the meet to be a sort of ‘get-together’ where each were free to express their views and participate in the state building process through fruitful discussion and solutions. He asked the officials to make sure that they make the public aware of the ‘sense of ownership’ which is the need of the hour.

“Knowledge doesn’t have a gender”, he said while addressing to the congregation and in the age where knowledge is power he said that knowledge needs to be grafted into everyone’s minds and one needs to keep learning in order to survive. He also said that since in a developed world, education and health are the primary focus and essential the state has provided them with these facilities freely and without any biasness. He also urged the employees to work for the benefit of the public, to be an example and help them in every way possible so that the government who belong to the public can have full faith in them.

While addressing to the demands put forward by the employees, he said that the demands which are genuinely urgent and justifiable would be met immediately and in a phase-wise manner. Regarding the demands relating to needs of the schools, all such instruments and equipment will be provided. The maternity leave of 6 months which were applicable only to regular women employees would also be made available for the ‘MR employees’ as declared by the HCM today.

Similarly other such employment related demands will all be dealt with after careful consultation with the concerned departments and heads.

During the program the Winners of the Essay Competition were also given the Letter of Appreciation by the Chief Minister. Amongst the winner were Preyesna Lepcha who stood 1st, Darshan Gurung 2nd and Mandira Rawat who stood 3rd.

Similarly officials and employees were felicitated by the HCM. The Officials and Employees were Shri. Surat Gurung, ADC (Dev) Gyalshing, Shri. T. T. Bhutia, BDO, Chongrang; Shri. Shamsher Yonzon, OS, DAC West; Ms. Kadem Bhutia, HA (Election Cell); Shri. Sanman Limboo, HM, Tamatam JHS; Shri. Kinzang Dorjee Bhutia, HM, Megyong, PS; Shri. Chandra Kumar Sharma, HM, Radhu JHS.

