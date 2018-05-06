SGC Tadong to be named after Former CM NB Bhandari

Geyzing, 06 May (IPR): The ongoing ‘Jan Samparkh Abhiyan’ of the Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri. Pawan Chamling took place today at the Kyongsa Ground, Gyalshing where the Chief Minister addressed a strong crowd announcing the renaming of Tadong Government College to ‘Shri. Nar Bahadur Bhandari College’, Tadong in respect to the former Chief Minister of Sikkim Lt. Nar Bahadur Bhandari.

The Chief Minister reached the Kyongsa Ground to address the public after the foundation stones laying ceremony of “Leebumba Pungwa Nee Ing Yuk” a Meditation Center at Darap and “Iman Singh Chemjong Memorial Yukten” at Tikjek.

Shri. Pawan Chamling in his address spoke to the public urging them to keep away from religion, caste and class based discord and conflict while making Sikkim the most peaceful and progressive state in India. He stated that the 32 days Jan Samparkh Abhiyan was for the public to state their grievances and get in touch with the Chief Minister regarding policy formulation which are to be people centric. Expressing his deep desire to work for the benefit of his people the Chief Minister gave the message of “Afno Gaon, Afai Banau”, where stress was given for people to work for their own areas with a sense of ownership which needs immediate attention.

HCM addressed the congregation that works which are public centric were done for their own benefit and wellbeing and it is an opportunity for all to develop and beautify their concerned areas. Health and education which are the prime factors for a state’s overall development he stated that Sikkim has become Polio, Goitre and Iron-Deficiency free state. He also expressed his vision of making Sikkim Tuberculosis Free by 2022 where he announced that a sum of Rs. 3000/- were to be given to the patients suffering from Tuberculosis during their lifetime. He also asked the public to not hide the illness and have a proper treatment and help the state eradicate such diseases. Expressing his concern for the women’s health and hygiene he said that cervical cancer which is a point of concern, the vaccinations for such were being provided to children from 9 to 14 years old by the state freely which is the first of its kind in India.

While speaking to the farming community he stated that farmers are the backbone of the Sikkimese Community. He announced that pension scheme for farmers above 50 years would be given 1000/- per month as a form of gratitude for their service to the state. He also urged the farmers that their products would not go to waste and various schemes like transportation stipend, organic marketing sheds and other such schemes were made for their benefit and encouragement. He also asked the youths of Sikkim to pursue agriculture and horticulture based studies for ensuring the success of Organic Sikkim. He ensured that animals, livestock and fisheries would also and have been distributed for the benefit of the farming community. On a similar note easy application of trade licenses for village community was also ensured by the HCM. He also said that in the coming days the private business sector of Sikkim would be directed to employ 90% Sikkimese in their respective areas of tourism, hospitality industry and other similar trades as to ensure employment.

The Virtual foundation stone laying ceremony for Lepcha Primitive Tribe Girls Hostel at Kyongsa and Old Age Home for West District was also done by the Chief Minister. Similarly, the Chief Minister was felicitated by Yangthang Constituency and West Sikkim Lepcha Welfare Association for being the longest serving CM of India.

The Hon’ble Chief Minister was accompanied by his array of Ministers, MLAs, Zilla Members, Chairmen, HoDs and other officials of the State

