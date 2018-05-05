Gangtok, 04 May (IPR) : The “International Conference on Biodiversity and SDGs: Sustainable Livelihood and Protecting the Planet” organised by the Forest Environment & Wildlife Management Department, Government of Sikkim, at Chintan Bhawan, Gangtok was formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Shri. Pawan Chamling today. Accompanying him on the dais were Shri Somnath Poudyal, Minister (Agriculture), Shri. Tshering Wangdi Lepcha, Minister (Forest), Dr. Vandana Shiva, renowned environmentalist, author, professional speaker and social activist, Mr. Bernward Geier, Founder, COLABORA Germany and Member of the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists -IFAJ, and Mr. Andre Leu, International Director, Regeneration International and Ambassador IFOAM – Organics International.

The Conference had the distinguished presence and participation of national and international luminaries from the field of Biodiversity conservation and Sustainable Development Goals.

“The Himalayas have been our life givers in terms of giving water resources to the people living not only in the Himalayan region but also in the plains which act as the granary of the entire country” said the Chief Minister in his address while touching on the subject of Biodiversity and how fragile the environment has become in the recent years due constant human activities. He said that in the area of Biodiversity Management, increasing the green cover has been the state’s greatest effort which incidentally conferred on Sikkim as the greenest state in 1998 and as the first organic state in the country in 2016 which is an achievement to be proud of.

While reflecting back to the past he stated that “Twenty three years ago when we took over the reign of governance, we took upon ourselves the task of defining both short-term and long term sustainable development programs for our State. We started to take bold initiatives in wide ranging sectors like education, health, social justice, environment, poverty alleviation etc. I realize there are many commonalities between our initiatives and the Sustainable Development Goals set-up by the United Nations for 2015-2030”. In his address he also touched upon the various Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which Sikkim has been able to follow. He specifically targeted that the SDG agenda 14 and 15 reflected the importance of biodiversity and ecosystems. He then briefly touched upon some of the Sustainable Development Goals 2015-2030, specifically related to the initiatives undertaken in Sikkim so far relating to ending Poverty in all its forms, to End Hunger, health initiatives through Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Annual and Total Check-Up for Healthy Sikkim (CATCH) programs, equitable quality education and life-long learning opportunities for all and ultimate goal of making Sikkim as the 100 % literate state by the end of 2018, gender equality and other goals etched down by the UN. He expressed his gratitude towards the initiative take by them in organizing these global initiatives with this international conference on ‘Biodiversity and SDGs-sustainable livelihood and protecting the planet’.

While addressing the inaugural session, Dr. Vandana Shiva applauded the State of Sikkim and HCMs initiatives for leading the state towards sustainable development for the past 25 years. She also congratulated HCM for being the longest serving Chief Minster in India. In her address she stated that the Sikkimese populous are privileged to live in Sikkim when the whole world is filled with woes of its own. She also applauded Sikkim for leading their role in organic farming amongst the Himalayan states and also helping them in their vision of making the entire Himalayan Region Organic by 2022.

During the program, a book titled “Rapid Biodiversity Survey Vol. 3&4’ was released by the Chief Minister and other dignitaries present in the dais.

Earlier, Dr. Thomas Chandy, IFS, Pr. Secy-cum-PCCF (FE&WM) in his welcome address said that the world is at a critical juncture and that it is a concern of all to be vigilant towards the environment and its pattern of behaviour. He also said that each year over One Hundred Thousand sq. Kms. of Biodiversity is lost which is alarming and needs actions. He also said that ‘Sustainable Development is the only Model that can help the world’ which the state of Sikkim has been doing for the past years. He said that under the visionary leadership of the HCM the state has been plastic free since 2 decades and that the protected areas have increased from 13.5% to 30.77%. Moreover, he said that Sikkim is an example which needs and can be replicated in the other part of North-East states of India.

The one-day Conference was divided into five technical sessions with specific themes. Among the national and international delegates who facilitated these sessions were Dr. Vandana Shiva, Founder Navdanya, Mr Bernward Geier, Founder COLABORA, Mr. Andre Leu, International Director IFOAM, Dr. Saamdu Chettri, Former Executive Director, Gross National Happiness Centre, Bhutan and visiting faculty IIT Kharagpur, Dr. Mira Shiva, Coordinator IHES and Founder Member of Doctors for food Safety, Ms Maya Goburdhun, Director Navdanya, Ms Neha Raj Singh, Project coordinator Navdanya, Mr Vaidya G.G. Gangadharan, Ramaiah Indic Speciality Ayurveda, Bangalore, Dr. Vinod Bhatt, Project Director, Navdanya, Dr. Biju Kumar, Dean, Department of Aquatic Biology & Fisheries, University of Kerala, Dr. H.K. Badola, Freelance expert, Biodiversity Conservation, Bio culture and Climate Change, and Ms Neha Upadhyaya, Founder, GUNA and Macrobiotic coach.

The one day conference hosted in the capital was attended by Cabinet Ministers, senior officers of the Government of Sikkim, dignitaries from India and abroad, researchers and scientists, and students.

गान्तोक, 4 मई (आइपीआर) : दिर्गमियादी जीविकोपार्जन र पृथ्वीको सुरक्षाका निम्ति जैवविविधता अनि टिकाउ विकासको लक्ष्यमाथि गान्तोकस्थित चिन्तन भवनमा आयोजित एक दिवसीय अन्तरराष्ट्रिय सम्मेलनको आज मुख्यमन्त्री पवन चामलिङले उदघाटन गरे। उदघाटन सत्रमा मुख्यमन्त्रीसित दार्शनिक, पर्यावरणविध, लेखिका, व्यवसायिक वक्ता अनि सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता डा. वन्दना शिवा, बर्नवार्ड गेयर, एन्ड्र्यु ल्यु, सिक्किम विधानसभा अध्यक्ष,उपाध्यक्ष, मन्त्रीगण, विधायकगण, मुख्य सचिव, वन विभागका प्रमुख सचिव, विभिन्न विभागका वरिष्ठ अधिकारीगण, वैज्ञानिक, विद्यार्थीवर्ग एवं अन्यको उपस्थिति थियो।

सिक्किम सरकारको वन, पर्यावरण एवं वन्यप्राणी प्रबन्धन विभागद्वारा आयोजित कार्यक्रममा स्वागत सम्बोधन राख्दै विभागका प्रधान सचिव थोमस चन्डिले भने, संकटमय परिस्थितिसित जुझिरहेको यस विश्वमा पर्यावरण अनि यसको अवस्थाबारे सजक हुनुपर्ने कुरा सबैको निम्ति सोचनिय विषय बनेको छ। प्रत्येक वर्ष एक सय हजार वर्गफिट जैवविविधता घट्दै जानु एउटा खतर्नाक संकेत हो अनि यसमाथि कार्यवाहीको आवश्यकता छ, उनले भने।

प्रधान सचिव चन्डिले भने, टिकाउ विकासमात्र एउटा यस्तो नमुना हो जसले यस पृथ्वीको सुरक्षा गर्न सक्छ अनि यस क्षेत्रमा सिक्किम राज्य विगत धेरै वर्षदेखि लागि परेको छ। राज्यका मुख्यमन्त्रीको पहलमा सिक्किम राज्यमा धेरै वर्ष अघि शुरू भएको प्लास्टिक बन्दको पहललाई देशले भर्खरै अनुकरण गर्दैछ भन्दै यहाँको सुरक्षित क्षेत्र 13.5 प्रतिशतबाट बढेर 30.77 प्रतिशत भएको उपस्थित सबैलाई चन्डिले अवगत गराए। उनले अघि भने, सिक्किमको यस सफल उदाहरणलाई भारतका अन्य उत्तरपूर्वी राज्यहरूले पनि अनुकरण गर्न आवश्यक छ।

वर्ष 2003-मा शुरू भएको जैविक अभियानको पहल वर्ष 2015-मा सफल भएको कुरालाई दोहोऱ्याउँदै उनले जैविक कृषि टिकाउँ विकासको एउटा माध्यम हो भनी बताए।

आफ्नो वक्तव्य प्रस्तुत गर्दै पर्यावरणविध एवं व्यवसायिक वक्ता डा. वन्दना शिवाले जैवविविधताको क्षेत्रमा सिक्किम 25 वर्ष अघि रहेको बताइन्। उनले अघि भनिन्, हामी सिक्किममा जैवविविधता होइन तर हाम्रो प्राजातन्त्र पालन गर्दैछौं। हिमाली क्षेत्रमा सिक्किमलाई जैविक कृषिमा नमुनाको राज्य बनाउनुपर्छ भन्दै हाम्रो जमीनलाई मलिलो बनाउने जैविक खेतीमात्र एउटा सही माध्यम रहेको कुरा उनले स्पष्ट पारिन्।

सम्मेलनलाई सम्बोधन गर्दै कार्यक्रमका मुख्य अतिथि मुख्यमन्त्री पवन चामलिङले भने, परिवर्तनशील समयबाट पार हुँदै आइरहेको अवस्थामा हाम्रा लागि सिक्किम भने प्रकृति, जैवविविधता, वन एवं कृषिको संरक्षण गर्न साथै पृथ्वीको सुरक्षाका लागि हानिकारक मानवीय गतिविधिहरूलाई सिमित गर्नमा सचेत देखिएको छ। जैवविविधता प्रबन्धनमा राज्यलाई हरियाली बनाउनु हाम्रो सबै भन्दा ठूलो प्रयास थियो जसको फलस्वरूप वर्ष 1998-मा सिक्किमलाई हरियाली राज्यको उपाधि प्राप्त भयो अनि वर्ष 2016-मा देशकै पहिलो जैविक राज्य बन्यो।

वैश्विक पहललाई अन्तरराष्ट्रिय सम्मेलनमा साझा गर्न पाउँदा म अत्यन्त खुशी छु, मुख्यमन्त्रीले भने। हामीले हाम्रो सरकारको स्थापना कालदेखि नै राज्यको अल्पकालिन अनि दिर्घकालीन विकासका लागि आफूलाई समर्पित गऱ्यौं भन्दै शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य, सामाजिक न्याय, पर्यावरण, गरीबी उन्मुलन आदि जस्ता क्षेत्रमा काम गर्ने वृहत पहल शुरू गऱ्यो, उनले भने। मुख्यमन्त्रीले चामलिङले भने, वर्ष 2015-देखि 2030-सम्मका लागि संयुक्त राष्ट्रले स्थापित गरेको टिकाउ विकासको लक्ष्य अनि हाम्रो पहलमा एकरूपता भएको मैले महसुस गरेको छु।

राज्यमा गरीबीको स्तर वर्ष 2004-मा 30.9 प्रतिशतबाट घटेर वर्ष 2011-मा 8.19 प्रतिशत पुगेको छ। वर्ष 2014-15 मा नै सिक्किम सबै भन्दा कम कुपोषण भएका मानिसहरू रहेको राज्यहरूमा अरूणाचल प्रदेश अनि नागाल्याण्ड पछि तेस्रो बनिसकेको छ, उनले भने। राज्यका मानिसहरूलाई स्वस्थ अनि निरोग बनाउने उद्देश्यले शुरू गरिएको स्वस्थ सिक्किमका लागि मुख्यमन्त्री व्यापक वार्षिक अनि कूल जाँच कार्यक्रमअन्तर्गत राज्यवासीलाई निरन्तर रूपमा निःशुल्क स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्रदान गरिन्छ। यो एउटा राज्य सरकारको प्रभावकारी पहल हो, मुख्यमन्त्रीले भने।

उनले अघि भने, भारतीय चिकित्सा अनुसन्धान परिषदद्वारा जारी रिपोर्टअनुसार सिक्किमका मानिसहरूको जीवन प्रत्याशा वर्ष 1990-मा 72.7-बाट बढेर वर्ष 2016-मा 73.15 पुगेको छ जुन राष्ट्रिय स्तरको 62.7 वर्ष भन्दा धेरै अधिक हो। सामाजिक भेदभाव, आर्थिक असमानता, सहज भविष्यको निम्ति राज्यवासी अनि विशेष गरी युवाहरूको सुरक्षाको क्षेत्रलाई सम्बोधन गर्दै गुणस्तरीय शिक्षा अनि अध्ययनको अवसर सुनिश्चित गर्ने लक्ष्य पनि राज्यले हासिल गरिसकेको कुरा मुख्यमन्त्रीले अवगत गराए। निम्न स्तरदेखि नै गुणस्तरीय शिक्षाको क्षेत्रमा प्रमुख प्राथमिकता दिँदै देशमै महाविद्यालयस्तरसम्म निःशुल्क शिक्षा उपलब्ध गराउने सिक्किम पहिलो राज्य बनेको कुरा मुख्यमन्त्रीले स्पष्ट पारे।

मुख्यमन्त्री पवन चामलिङले वर्ष 2008-मै पहिलो निर्मण राज्य बनेको सिक्किम सर-सफाई अनि स्वच्छताको क्षेत्रमा व्यापक रूपमा परिचित भएको बताउँदै वर्ष 2015-मा पहिलो खुल्ला शौचमुक्त अनि सफा राज्य घोषित भएको कुराको जानकारी गराए। गान्तोकलाई हाम्रो देशको सफा पर्यटन गन्तव्य स्थलको रूपमा घोषणा गरिएको छ, उनले भने।

यूएस एजेन्सी नासाले वर्ष 2017-लाई दोस्रो उष्ण वर्ष बताएको कुरा उल्लेख गर्दै मुख्यमन्त्री चामलिङले ग्लेसियर पग्लिनु अनि आर्टिफिसियल ग्लेसियल पोखरी वृद्धिको अनुभव उपस्थित सबैसित साट्दै भने, उत्तर सिक्किमअन्तर्गत जङ्गु क्षेत्रको मानताम गाउमा आर्टिफिसियल पोखरी बनिनु यसको एउटा ज्वलन्त उदाहरण हो। यस प्रकारका जोखीमपूर्ण विषयको समाधान गर्ने दिशामा हामी प्रतिबद्ध छौं अनि यसका निम्ति सबैको सहयोग स्वागत योग्य छ, मुख्यमन्त्रीले भने।

कार्यक्रमको अवसरमा जैवविविधता सर्वेक्षणमाथि तयार पारिएको पुस्तक विमोचन गरियो। सम्मेलनको अवसरमा विभिन्न विषयलाई लिएर तक्नीकि सत्र पनि सम्पन्न भयो। तक्नीकि सत्रमा विक्षिन्न विशेषज्ञहरूले भाग लिँदै वक्तव्य प्रस्तुत गरे।

Like this: Like Loading...