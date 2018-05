Jyoti Rai

Jorethang , 05 May : A Proud Moment for Mother Land Sikkim. Daughter of Sikkim Miss Bandana Rai D/o Smt Shova Rai sichey and Student of 2nd Semister Govt College Tadong Gangtok has won the title crown Allure FasgiomTour Miss India.

There are three Categories Mrs India, Mrs Classic and Miss India. Bandana Rai won title Allure Fasgiom Tour Miss India 2018.

Presented by Mr Dev Jindal, Grand Finale held at 4th May 2018 Hotel Ashoka Delhi.

Report by Jyoti Rai The VOS

