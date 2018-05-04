The Summit for Tribal Status to 11 Sikkim Communities

Gangtok , 03 May (IPR) : The Two Days Sikkim Summit for Sikkim Tribal Status 2018 was formally inaugurated by the Chief Minister Shri. Pawan Chamling today at Manan Kendra, Gangtok. The two days Sikkim Summit for Tribal Status 2018 is an Eleven Indigenous Ethnic Communities of Sikkim (EIECOS) initiative in collaboration with the Sikkim Commission for Backward Classes and Social Justice and Welfare Department, Govt. of Sikkim.

Shri. Pawan Chamling, Chief Minister while addressing the congregation said that the Summit was of great importance for making Sikkim a Tribal State in India and that the Summit would bear fruits for the 11 communities of Sikkim. Sharing a brief history of the union of Sikkim with India in the 1970s he spoke on the various contributions laid down by the Nepali community for India, the sacrificial initiatives taken forward by the Nepali community as per the HCM have been noticed and appreciated to some extent. He stated that the Government is doing everything in its power and jurisdiction in appealing to the Centre for making Sikkim a Tribal State. He urged the public to work towards a common goal and to make a viable and justifiable demand. The demands for a tribal state should be framed in such a way that it can be justified by the State to the Centre.

He stated that if Tax Exemption for Sikkim can be made possible than so can the demand for a Tribal State would be done in a similar manner if all communities of Sikkim develop the communal unity. He also stated that Sikkim has prevailed as a peaceful state in the country although it is in a highly sensitive area covered with 3 international boundaries. He further said that the demands raised by the state towards making it tribal are constitutional and legitimate.

He also said that in order for Sikkim to be safe the Nepali community have to be safeguarded first whilst keeping in mind the other communities in minority. He also highlighted that even if the tribal status is given, the existing tribal communities of Sikkim would be safeguarded and their rights would remain as it is in terms of land, seat reservations and others.

The Chief Minister urged the representatives of the various communities to attend the Summit as it will build up the framework of making the demands justifiable which the presenters of various portfolios would be presenting and enlightening them with.

Shri. Kishore Chandra Deo, Former Union Minister, Tribal Affairs and Panchayati Raj and Shri. T. N. Sharma, Chairman, State Commission for Backward Classes (SCBC) gave the keynote address for the inaugural session.

The first session for the first day was chaired by Shri. P. D. Rai, M.P (Lok Sabha). Plenary Lecture was given by Shri. Hrushikesh Panda, Former Secretary, MoTA and Prof. Claude Arpi, Tibetologist which was followed by discussion on the lectures

