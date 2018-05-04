Lured for a job ,19 years old Sikkim girl sold in Delhi

Gangtok, 04 May : As per the report, a 19 year old girl was reportedly lured of lucarative job in Delhi was instead sold to three men by a woman named Monika Tamang.

It is reported that the victim girl is a resident of Sikkim.

According to the police source , the woman had met the victim at Jorethang in January and had taken to Delhi in pretext of providing her a lucarative job without informing parents of the girl.

After reaching Delhi the girl was kept in a hostile place named Saket. The three persons namely Sameer, Anup Gupta and Omkar Chettri repeatedly raped and physically tortured her saying she has been sold to them by Monika Tamang.

Omkar Chettri is a resident of Bhaktinagar in Siliguri West Bengal.

Following Day while she was being transported to an unknown place she managed to escape and report to the police at Noida Sector 39.

A case has bee registered U/S 370 IPC, R/W SEC. 5 OF THE IMMORAL TRAFFIC (PREVENTION) ACT, 1956 at Jorethang Police Station.

