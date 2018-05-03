Nepali seats in grave danger in Sikkim, time to wake up and amend : SRP

Gangtok ,02 May : The Sikkim Republican Party SRP team led by President KB Rai today met the Governor of Sikkim Sh Sriniwas Patil at Rajbhawan.The delegation reached to Governor with an official documented letter of Central Govt regarding the calculated seat reservation in the state assembly for the different community of the state.

According to the SRP President KB Rai the seat distribution has not been uniform ever since the Sikkim merged with the Union of India, the majority community in the state is in anvil regarding seat distribution as per the population ratio rather a same old feudal law is still in practice which is totally unconstitutional and unethical. Why there is no right to equality in this serious matter, why this disbalance taking place again and again ? Let everyone gets equal treatment constitutionally.

Like this: Like Loading...