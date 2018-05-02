Sikkim and Bihar Cops jointly nabs Bitcoin fraud

Jyoti Rai

Jorethang , 02 May : Sikkim Police arrested a person named Chandan Kumar, 27 years old hailing from Adalpur Dharhara Zilla Munger,Bihar for allegedly duping a sum of Rs 1,95,000 (One Lakh Ninety Five thousand from a lady named Kalpana Bhujel of Jorethang South Sikkim by means of phishing. Sikkim Police team of Jorethang comprising of investigation officer SI Prashant Rai and his staff in coordination with Dharhara Police Team nabbed accused from his native area Dhahrahra,Bihar on Tuesday.

The alleged person was learnt to be frequent investor in bitcoins (cryptocurrency) and used to invest the amount cheated from people in bitcoins deposition. Preliminary investigation revealed that he was also found holding multiple bank accounts that which has now been freezed.

A case is under investigation for further excavating more nexus involved in the matter.

Like this: Like Loading...