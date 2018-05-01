Sikkim Observed 132nd International Labour Day 2018

Temi, 01 May(IPR): Chief Minister Mr. Pawan Chamling attended the 132nd International Labour Day 2018 & Jan Samparka Abhiyan at Lamey Taar, Temi Tea Garden today. He was accompanied by SLA Speaker Mr. K. N. Rai, MLA cum Minister Mr. G. M. Gurung, Cabinet Ministers, Chairman’s, Advisors, HoDs, public and students at large.

Addressing, the colossal gathering of public Chief Minister Mr. Pawan Chamling spoke about the historical significance of May Day and it’s celebration in Sikkim. He spoke how May Day or Labour day is recognized globally in order to mark the labour movement and worker’s rights and shared that it is an occasion that pays gratitude and respect to workers and their contribution in building the society. He brought to light that this day has its origins in the labour union movement, specifically the eight-hour day movement, which advocates eight hours for work, eight hours for recreation, and eight hours for rest. The CM also highlighted detail about the Bonded Labour System which he informed has been abolished in Sikkim.

The CM also announced that the State Government will soon be constituting laws keeping in view the welfare and educational demands of the labourers. The law will aim for 90% local employment in Factories & Industries, abolishing of labour contract workers and encouraging direct employment. In addition, CM announced that ex-gratia for the labourers will be increased to 5 lakh. The CM also informed that female labourers and workers engaged in various organization or industries established in Sikkim will be entitled to avail maternity leave for six months with full wages.

The CM elucidated that the State Government has always focused on up-liftment of the working class in Sikkim. He also updated about the various Act governing the labourers which has been enforced in Sikkim namely Building and other construction Workers Act, 1996, Building and Other construction workers Welfare Case Act, 1996 and Sikkim Labour Protection Act, 2005. The CM emphasized that the workers and their children should be eligible for vocational training so that the they can be skilled workers, awareness program about health and various qualitative workshops should be provided to them. Additionally, free legal aid, organization of cultural programme should be given to the workers and that the industries and other related institutions should install library cum reading room for the benefit and overall improvement of the socio-economic condition of the working class.

The CM spoke at length about Organic Farming and urged the progressive farmers and the public to not leave the farmlands fallow. He also brought to notice that in five years time Sikkim will transform to be a self-reliant state in terms of production of food grains. He also urged the youths to tap maximum advantage through the Sikkim Organic Mission and aim to yield high quality produce.

Speaking about the education seniaro in the State the CM articulated that the students should shift to concept based education rather then the traditional form of education. Further, the CM reiterated how all Sikkimese students are entitled to avail free education in the State at selected institutions.The CM outlined the students should lead the way in becoming a potential job provider rather then job seekers.

He also announced about the various vacancies being created by the State Government to provide avenues of employment for the youth.

He also briefed about the establishment of Horticulture college in Temi, building of Temi Tarku Helipad and upgradation of roads.

The Panchayats from Temi-Namthang constituency submitted a list of public demands to the Chief Minister wherein he announced that the State Government will build quarters for workers of Temi Tea garden. Repairment of Whosel Choling Gumpa will commence at the earliest and the others demands placed will be looked into and will be worked upon accordingly.

During the course of the program the Chief Minister alongwith the dignitaries felicitated registered worker and three established industries located in Sikkim. The Chief Minister was also felicitated by ASDLF for his relentless and unwavering commitment in elevating Sikkim in various field.

