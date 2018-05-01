12th Ed of Indo-China Nathula (Sikkim) trade resume for 2018

Sandeep Prasad

Gangtok (Nathula) , 01 May : Indo China Trade from Nathula Pass for the year 2018 resumes. The Indo-China Border Trade entered into its 12th edition and as per schedule, the Indo-China Border Trade through Nathula resumed its trade from May 1st 2018 for the year 2018.

However due to bad weather the trading is expected to run from next week as told by traders.

The trade was restarted in the year 2006 which was closed after the 1962 Indo China war.

Today Sikkim side official Secretary of Commerce and Industry Dept Sh SK Pradhan interacted withbcounter part TAR official.

More Details Awaited…

Like this: Like Loading...