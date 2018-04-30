Sr. Journalist Subash Rai conferred Late YN Bhandari Memorial Award 2018

Sandeep Prasad

Gangtok , 30 April : Sr. Journalist cum thr Managing Editor of English Daily Summit Times, Mr. Subash Rai has been awarded with YN Bhandari Smriti Puraskar 2018. Minister Tourism and Civil Aviation Shri Ugen Gyatso Bhutia who was present as the Chief Guest of the function handed over the award to Mr. Rai today here at Tara Palace, Gangtok.

Ex MP Lok Sabha Mrs DK Bhandari, Minister IPR Shri AK Ghatani, Minister Agriculture and Horticulture Shri Somnath Paudyal were also present.

Winner of Late YN Bhandari Smriti award, Subash Rai started his journalism during the year 1995 as a correspondent of Sikkim Observer, later he worked with leading newspapers like Gangtok Times and Sikkim Now.

At present he is the managing editor of Summit Times. Mr. Raj in his address thanked everyone.

