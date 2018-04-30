Sanjay Agarwal

Rangpo (SMIT), 30 April : Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology SMIT celebrated its 21st Annual Day on 30th April 2017 at the newly constructed auditorium of MARENA.

The ​Vice Chancellor, SMULt. Gen. (Dr) Venkatesh was the chief guest of the function. He congratulated SMIT for its successful journey of 21 years. He also acknowledged the contribution that SMIT has made in field of education in Sikkim and North East India.

Guardian of Mr. Dichen Thiengh, Topper of Civil Engg. Department, was invited as guest of honour on this auspicious occasion.

Dr. Ashis Sharma, Director of SMIT, in annual report, highlighted the achievements of SMIT during the academic year 2017-18. SMIT has organized several national & international conferences​in the field of science, technology and management. He also highlighted the establishment of 4G and 5G test beds under the department of electronics and communication engineering, activities of MUTBI and the achievements of current students as well as alumni. SMIT has signed MoU with several foreign universities of Romania, Korea and Poland.

Dr. B.B. Pradhan, Associate Director (Academics), SMIT, reminded all about the contribution of Padmasree Dr. T. M.A. Pai, founder of Manipal group, in the field of medical, technical and professional education.

The significant contributors of SMIT starting from ‘safaiwala’ to the teachers and the students are honored. The students of SMIT have taken part in several social activities like swach Bharat abhiyan, blood donation etc.

Electronics and communication engineering department was awarded as the “Best Department” of SMIT in the academic year 2017-18.

The function ended with a vote of thanks by Dr. Ratika Pradhan, Associate Director (students’ affairs), SMIT

