Rangpo public gets a court for all judicial purposes

Sanjay Agarwal

Rangpo , 30 April : An august presence of Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court Dr. Shri Satish Kumar Agnihotri and the Chief Minister Sh Pawan Chamling inaugurated Court of the Civil Judge-cum-Judicial Magistrate here at Rangpo today.

The inaugural event was graced by Law Minister Sh RB Subba , Justice Smt. Meenakshi Madan Rai, Justice Sh. Bhaskar Raj Pradhan, Area MLA Sh Gopal Barailey.

As per UD&HD Dept the said infrastructure is temporary built at cost of Rs 49.02 Lakh , DPR for permanant structure has been sent to the authority.

Speaking to The VOS, the Area MLA Sh Gopal Barailey said that now people of West Pandam constituency need not go to Gangtok for legal matters and cases now after the same would be possible at this court.

MLA thanked the CJ and CM for holistic development in judiciary system by easing citizens by establishing judicial infrastructure in his area. This is a biggest positive development in judiciary of Sikkim, he added.

