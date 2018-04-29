First of its kind farmer’s market ‘Kissan Bazaar’ comes up in Sikkim

Ajay Agarwal

Gangtok, 29 April : A first of its kind market for farmers was today inaugurated by Agriculture Minister Sh Somnath Poudyal and UDHD Minister Sh NK Subba jointly in presence of Gangtok Municipal Corporation GMC officials here at entrance of Lal Market in Gangtok today morning.

The interesting thing about the said market is that it is wholly dedicated to farmers of Sikkim where they can directly sell their organic produces without having to pay any fee or taxes.

In the recent times the main Shopping Complex Kanchenjunga Shopping Complex was observed too crowded and haphazard as such the local farmers found teething tasks to put up their shops due to unavailability of space. Innocent progressive farmers from far flung place were cornered somewhere under stairway , flyover , pedestrian.

With all sorts of harassment they were facing, to ease them the Chief Minister Sh Pawan Chamling some years back had announced construction of so called ‘Kissan Bazaar’ where farmer can directly sell their produces without any hassle.

Being a historic moment where Sh Pawan Chamling the Chief Minister surpassed record of Late Sh Jyoti Basu being longest serving CM of India , today the infrastructure was dedicated to the People of Sikkim.

The farmers plight are no more now as they told The VOS they have now got good place to put up their products with ample of space. Now they needn’t beg for a space to anyone in congested Kanchenjunga Shopping Complex. Farmers also told that they are extremely grateful to CM Sh Pawan Chamling due to whose accord today they all are able to realise their dream come true of very own stalls right here in capital Gangtok. The happy progressive farmers now needn’t sell produces to retailers or middlemen/stockists/brokers as they can now themself sell their goods.

Farmers also informed that they would do all level best to sell their organic vegetables and fruits at competitive price with respective to imported vegetables which can lessen costing burden to customers from all walks of life.

Like this: Like Loading...