Gangtok, 27 April : With the aim of felicitating a wide range of career assessment opportunity to the students who have recently appeared in their class 12 board exams, B&B Event Management Organiser, Gangtok is hosting a mega SIKKIM EDUCATIONAL FAIR-2018 at Chintan Bhawan, Gangtok on April 29 & 30.

SIKKIM EDUCATIONAL FAIR-2018 will have 40+ premier colleges (with over 100 courses) from across the country showcasing their courses/programs to the students.

The fair will provide a platform to the students/guardians to interact with counsellors from various reputed institutions from across India who will answer queries related to the available courses, admission requirements, education loans, discounts on course fee, scholarships etc. and help the students in selecting and deciding the right course and college.

The organizers have also arranged for free bus service for the students of East district on April 29 and for the students of South & North districts on April 30.

The students need to carry their class 12 admit card to avail the free transportation facility.

