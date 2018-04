Sanjay Agarwal

Rangpo, 26 April : On the final day of 3-day long Sikkim visit by the Union Minister of State ( Independent In-charge) Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Government of India Mr. Giriraj Singh during the Press Conference at Singtam Bharatiya Janta Party BJP office threw slew of questions on the developmental issues of Sikkim under 25 years governance of SDF party.

