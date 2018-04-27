Smt Tilu Gurung bagged “Best Performing Legislator Award 2018”

Gangtok, 26th April (IPR): In a grand function organized at Chintan Bhawan, by Sikkim Legislative Assembly Secretariat “Best Performing Legislator Award” for the year 2017-18 was conferred to Smt Tilu Gurung, MLA Namthang Rateypani.

Best Performing Legislator Award had been incorporated in the State of Sikkim since 2016.

The Governor of Sikkim Shri.Shrinivas Patil graced the occasion as the Chief Guest where as the Speaker of Sikkim Legislative Assembly Shri K.N.Rai, Shri Sonam Gyatso Hon’ble Deputy Speaker SLA, Smt. Kalawati Subba former Speaker SLA, Dr. D.K.Singh, Joint Secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat, Shri L.M.Pradhan Secretary Sikkim Legislative Assembly and Shri. K.T.Gyaltsen, former Speaker SLA, made their eminent presence for the function.

Hon’ble Governor also inaugurated the Photo Gallery Exhibition placed by Parliamentary Museum & Archives of Lok Sabha Secretariat in collaboration with Directorate of Advertising & Visual Publicity, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Govt. of India and by Information and Public Relations Department, Govt. of Sikkim along with the host of other dignitaries in the lounge of Chintan Bhawan.

Smt Tilu Gurung received a cash prize of Rs Two Lakh, and a Silver Plate which was jointly presented by the Governor and the Speaker in the presence of political personalities both Past and present.

The Governor presented the debate competition awards, Sikkim Legislative Assembly Secretariat had conducted Inter college debate competition on topic

“Climate Change – a Challenge For Legislator” where number of students from various government colleges/universities had participated, Master Deo Kumar Chettri of Sikkim Government Law College, Burtuk won the first prize and bagged a cash prize of Rs. 30,000, Mr. Bijay Rai of Namchi Government College, Miss Neha Gupta Sikkim Government Law College, Burtuk won the second and third prize respectively and bagged cash prize of Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively. Also, Miss Kusum Chettri of Rhenock Government College and Mr. Rahul Rai of Sikkim Government College won the Consolation Prize of Rs. 8,000 respectively.

Hon’ble Governor not only congratulated the winner of Best Performing Legislator award for the year 20117-18 Smt Tilu Gurung and the students (awardees) for the debate competition but also heaped praise on them and their efforts. He also stated that good karma is very important for one to become successful and appealed to everyone to be positive and have an optimistic view.

Hon’ble Governor while addressing the gathering conveyed his warm greetings and felicitations to the people of Sikkim and all the legislators, past and present. He expressed his gratitude to serve the temple of democracy, Parliament and Legislature. It’s a pleasure to be a part of the 3rd best performing legislator award ceremony, he said.

He also complimented the Speaker and the team of Sikkim Legislative Assembly for starting and nurturing such noble tradition and acknowledging the Best Legislator every year.

It has been more than four decades, since the people of Sikkim chose to write their own destiny and embraced one of the most vibrant parliamentary democracies in the world. It was a historic and farsighted decision of the people of Sikkim to join hands and led Sikkim to be 22nd State of Indian Union. As a result, Sikkim today has emerged as one of the most progressive state of the Indian Union. Continued peace, security, communal harmony and political stability over the decades have helped people to reap benefits of democracy in the form of accelerated growth in all areas of socio-economic activity, he added.

He said that at this moment everyone should remember the leaders and representatives of the past, and their efforts and visions which helped to shape the course of developmental journey.

The function has been organized to acknowledge the contribution of all the Members of Legislative Assembly, past and present in transforming Sikkim the land of peace, harmony, prosperity and innovation, he stated.

The rapid pace of development over the last few decades has also increased the expectation and aspiration of the people of Sikkim, Hence, he urged the public representatives to carry forward the momentum of progress and development. Therefore, he hoped to see that the elected representatives will make all possible efforts to fulfill all the aspirations.

He also shared happiness and joy on being consistently awarded by Central Government and various agencies for the efforts made by Sikkim Government towards strengthening democracy at the grass root level. He congratulated Sikkim Government and its people for winning Six National Awards at a time on the basis of performance Panchayati Raj Institutions this year.

Sikkim is being hailed as the model for the rest of the country when it comes to implementation of central flagship programmes like MGNREGA, Swatch Bharat Abhiyan and other rural development projects. Sikkim has set a benchmark in local self governance and overall swatchata, he added.

Sikkim today is in transitional phase of economic empowerment that is why Sikkim government has been working tirelessly towards self sufficiency in organic farming and entrepreneurship, and has taken several steps to promote entrepreneurship among youth in several key sectors, the result will be definitely encouraging in the coming days, he added.

During his keynote address the Speaker Mr. K.N Rai extended his deep gratitude to all the former Chief Ministers, former Speakers, Deputy Speakers & former Members of Sikkim

Legislative Assembly, former Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, former Chief Secretaries and Former Secretaries of Assembly Secretariat, present MLAs, MP, Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Zilla Adhyakshyas, Chief Secretary and Heads of Departments, Students, Teachers and Senior Officials for their presence .

The award ceremony was neatly punctuated by screening of documentary film by Lok Sabha Secretariat on “Our Constitution”.

The function also saw the release of Compendium of the 2nd Sikkim Legislative Assembly naming Pioneer of Democracy Vol-II.

The function was also addressed by Smt. Kalawati Subba, Former Hon. Speaker, SLA and Dr. D.K.Singh, Joint Secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat. Where they congratulated the awardees and briefed about the legislative assembly, democracy and Speaker Research Initiatives.

Earlier the function began with the welcome address by the Deputy Speaker of SLA Shri. Sonam Gyatso Lepcha and the Function came to an end with the vote of thanks which was proposed by the Secretary SLA Shri. L.M Pradhan.

