“Hamro Sikkim Party” takes a birth in New Delhi

New Delhi , 26 April : And, a most awaited moment in Sikkim Political Arena met up at Press Club of India PCI Hall in New Delhi on Thursday where former star footballer Bhaichung Bhutia amidst National Media coverage announced his team effort in giving a new regional party for the tiny Himalayan State of Sikkim with a name “Hamro Sikkim Party”.

Speaking to the media persons he tells that main motive and mission of the newborn party “Hamro Sikkim Party” is to bring up young aspiring intellectuals in political field for the benefit of the people of Sikkim. Bhutia apprises that the party will focus on uprooting bulging issues those which are making the state of Sikkim infamous like increasing unemployment, mushrooming crimes, heaping corruption like major things. Scores of things need to be done for the upliftment of our state which is seriously a big concern under the present Chamling led SDF government. Sikkim does not get national media attention as a result of which series of monopoly are taking place unconstitutionally, things are going unconstitutional and against the sentiments of the innocent people of Sikkim. We want to give a new dimension to political venture in Sikkim, unlike the other parties which are based on community, race and religion. Our party is open to everyone who looks ahead for the betterment of Sikkim from perspective viewpoint towards idealistic, holistic politics.

Today is the launching of our new party, from the next month onward we shall hold our programme in Sikkim which shall be in a larger way and in which shall also apprise people about our vision statements of a party.

Live Coverage on 26 April 2018, 3 PM

