Team Bhutia boots up for a new political outfit

New Delhi , 25 April : A former renowned star footballer of country Bhaichung Bhutia is all set to make another big goal for the country but this time not in the football field but in political field.

Switchover from Football to Politics in his career took place 3 years back as Trinamool Congress party member , followed by resignation from TMC on Feb 2018.

Dribbling in the minds of people of Sikkim Bhutia continued to race keeping himself busy with his followers after February reaching door to door of people in Sikkim. Political pundits and even the people started thinking he would undoubtedly make a next buzz but uncertainty prevailed after all when and which party he would embrace ?

And finally, today breaking silence he announced that his team have booted up to take on the opponents in the political field by floating a new regional party on 26 April from country’s capital New Delhi amidst national medias.

Bhaichung writes in his Twitter :

“I will be live on #Facebook from Press Club of India tomorrow to announce our plans for Sikkim. It’s an outreach to national media to tell them that the beautiful state of #Sikkim is ready for change. So join me at 3 pm on 26th April as we engage the Nations Capital New Delhi.”

Like this: Like Loading...