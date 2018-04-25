Court Battle : AICTE initates action against Sikkim Polytechnic ATTC

Gangtok, 24 April : Almost 20 years old government Polytechnic intitution Advanced Technical Training Centre ATTC located at Bardang in East Sikkim that operates under Directorate of Technical Education HRDD may soon face an action for anomalies in data submitted to All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) for retaining Approval.

On Tuesday, in Sikkim High Court single bench of Chief Justice Dr. Satish Kumar Agnihotri, hearing on the twin case of Naw Raj Bhattarai / Amos Shanker vs State and Oths the respondent AICTE counsel apprised the court that as per the direction of Hon’ble High Court the AICTE fact finding team had carried an inspection on ATTC in which counsel apprised that several deviations / irregularities were noticed. As such, the AICTE has initiated action against erring ATTC. AICTE counsel asked sometime to complete enquiry and submit the report.

The bench of High Court grants 2 week time to complete enquiry and submit the report. Next appearance has been slated to 15 May 2018.

It is now understood that the regulatory body AICTE after analysing the allegations made by two petitioners (formerly faculty of ATTC) namely Naw Raj Bhattarai and Amos Shanker has excavated anomalies in the data submitted to them by erring ATTC time and again just to retain approval that which is a serious breach of AICTE Approval Process Handbook.

In the recent time the AICTE has acted against several Engineering institutions , Polytechnics which also includes government run institutions for breaching the guidelines and norms.

What probably could be the penal punishment against erring ATTC based on findings from the inspection is yet to be known?

Sikkim High Court Record Of Proceeding 24 April 2018 On Above Case

