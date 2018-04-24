EVM VVPATS Paper Trial conducted using mobile app in Sikkim

Namchi, 23 April (IPR) : 100% physical verification of EVMs (Electronic Voting Machine) and VVPATs (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) using mobile application was demonstrated at strong room established at the premises of the South District Administration Centre today. Present during the verification were SDM (HQ) Mr. Sunil Mothey, Ms. Tripti H. Subba (Under Secretary, Election), Mr. Arun Thatal (SDPO), Rajeev Rai (DIO, NIC) and Officials from election departments and representatives from various political party.

At, the onset of the verification process SDM (HQ) presented a brief about the working of the mobile application and VVPATs. He also added that use of VVPAT during the elections clears uncertainty amongst the public about the effective working of EVMs.

Additionally, US Election spoke in detail about the functioning of the Mobile Application which is equipped with modern technological facility in order to ensure error free recording of EVM and VVPAT.

The team tested the EVMs in the presence of representatives of political parties, election officials and that the same will continue till 24th April, followed which a report will be sent to CEO Sikkim and ECI as per directions.

