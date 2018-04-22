11th Day of CM 32 Days long Sikkim Tour

Geyzing, 22 April (IPR): The 11th day of the Sikkim outreach Campaign of Shri. Pawan Chamling, Chief Minister was held today at Bermiok School Ground. The C.M. was accompanied by his Ministers, MLAs, ZILLA Panchayats, HODs and other officials of different departments.

On the occasion of ‘International Earth Day’ the Chief Minister spoke on the governmental initiatives being implemented in the state which has made Sikkim a nature’s hub and an ecological paradise. The banning of the use of plastic bags, fire crackers, burning of fire woods and other similar activities which have credited to status of making Sikkim an environment- friendly state participating towards the contribution of making Earth a better place to live in.

The Hon’ble Chief Minister in his address to the public of Bermiok-Gyalshing Constituency reminded them that public power is absolute in a democracy and as humans we should stand definite towards our principles.

Whilst speaking on the various issues he also addressed the congregation specifically to the students he said that being a good human takes a lot of effort but it is one of the greatest joys of life. He enlightened them by saying that in the modern age of technology and artificial intelligence, one has to be technologically sound and equipped with the knowledge of modern machinery in every field. One should always be updated with the latest trends in academics and having the mindset of the 21st century. He also enlightened the youths of Bermiok that the Chief Minister’s Start Up Loan which gives them an amount of 20 Lakhs with 25% subsidy are for them to avail and take full advantage of if they are willing to put an effort and work accordingly.

Speaking on the demands put forward by the public, the Chief Minister declared that the Bermiok-Martam Secondary School and Bedong Primary School would be upgraded to Senior Secondary and Junior High respectively. Also the construction of Guest House at Bojey was given a green signal by the Chief Minister. Similarly, all needed infrastructures and developmental aids like roads, drinking water facilities, electricity and other would be provided in a phase wise and priority manner.

