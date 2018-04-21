Sikkim CJ inaugurates court infrastructures in West sikkim

Sarad Sharma

Soreng, 21 April : The Court complex and residential bungalow of Civil Judge-cum-Judicial Magistrate, Soreng, West Sikkim was inaugurated today by Hon’ble Chief Justice Satish Kumar Agnihotri , Sikkim High Court.

Event was alsobattended by Hon’ble Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai, Hon’ble Justice Bhaskar Raj Pradhan, Judges, High Court of Sikkim and Hon’ble Minister Mr. R.B Subba, Law and Legislative, parliamentary affairs, sports and youth affairs and human resources development department.

The foundation stone for the Court complex was laid down on 30th May 2015 and construction has been completed now and the complex handed over.

While congratulating the Government, Hon’ble the Chief Justice requested the Government to provide ministerial staff and other infrastructures for the Courts so that justice can be delivered speedily and without any hindrance.

While highlighting on the growing number of cases under POCSO Act, he stated that children are the vulnerable section of our society and it is our moral obligation and duty to protect them.

