Started in 2007! The Sikkim University Campus Likely to Come Up in 2021!!

Gangtok, 20 April : Sikkim Central University was formed in the year 2007 under the Act of Parliament, the University doesn’t have own campus till date which is running in rented buildings starting from Ranipul till Swastik at distance of nearly 12 kms. The fate of Sikkim’s Central University under UGC and MHRD even after 10 years is longing for own permanent campus which was to be constructed at Yangang in South Sikkim , ironically very little or mere construction at tortoise pace is taking place as of now.

The Central University has been time and again appearing in news headlines due to campus issue.

As per one of the aggrieved student, says it is really tedious going from one department block to another in a taxi or bus, the departments are distributed across 1 12kms along the highway rented premises.

The 19 April protest demanding the permanent campus by the University students today came to conclusion on Day 02 when great numbers of students staged at University Academic Building at 5th Mile Tadong pressurizing administration to give a specific time when the university permanent campus will be ready.

The 12 hours hours-long protest by the hundreds of students today bearing rain , with police force and IRBn deployment in the main building the Acting Vice Chancellor Dr. Jyoti Prakash Tamang spoke to the gatherings that the reason behind delay is due to funding crisis as nodal funding agency University Grant Commission UGC neither Ministry of HUman Resource Department MHRD are taking up the matter seriously despite DPR being sent to them. Dr. Tamang apprised the entire matter is related to central government because funding for construction of SIkkim University Campus is completely on their hand and not on state government.

However, by an evening around 8 PM Sikkim United Student Association, SUSA after handing the list of grievances out of which permanent campus was major agenda, undersigned by the Sikkim Central University Vice-Chancellor assured to complete permanent campus by 20 April 2021. After the assurance in hard copy was released to students the situation came down to normal and protesting students rejoiced their victory.

Details of Present Scenario of Sikkim University :

Since 11 years University is running. Presently University extends from Saramsa in Ranipul to Gangtok in a stretch of 12 Kms Approx. 40 Private Holdings are pressed for running 32 different Departments. As per VC Dr. Jyoti P Tamang for Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3 complete infrastructure development proposal of 1600 Cr was sent to financing agency UGC through MHRD of which merge amount of Rs 110 Cr of Phase 1 sub-package was only sanctioned. That amount could only construct Academic Building, Administrative Building, and Library which is expected to complete by Dec 2018 this year. But, rest infrastructure fund for all phases is still to be allocated by the funding authority UGC and MHRD, Govt of India.

