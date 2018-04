SMIT Announces Admission 2018 in B.Tech Courses

The pioneering engineering institution Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology SMIT rolls out admission 2018 in B.Tech courses. SMIT also announces 75% waver on tuition fees for the Sikkim state Quota students.

The offline test for the B.Tech Course is scheduled on 29 April 2018, a venue is SMIT Majhitar East Sikkim.

One may contact at following phone numbers for queries or details regarding the said admission at 9083254146, 9933801446 or Email at admission.smit@smu.edu.in.

For online registration, one may also visit http://apply.smu.edu.in

