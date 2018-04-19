10 Years Passed No SU Campus : Students demonstrate demanding Permanent SU Campus

Suman Agarwal

Gangtok, 19 April : Students from 32 departments of Sikkim University along with the executive members of Sikkim University Student’s Association (SUSA) took part in the ‘Mission Campus’ pen-down protest today demanding early completion of the Sikkim Central University campus.

Lalit Pokhrel Sharma, President SUSA while talking to reporters grieved that the university lacked a proper campus even after 11 years since its establishment.

Sharma further stated that there was also lack of good hostel facilities and adequate reference books in the university library.

“Although Rs. 16,000 cr has been sanctioned for the construction of the university campus at Yangang in South Sikkim, the same has not been completed even after so many years. When we enquired about the matter with the university administration, they told us to raise the issue in Delhi and bring the money. Students are here to study and not to go around asking for money,” Sharma expressed.

The students maintained that they will continue their protest until they get a written assurance from the university administration.

“SUSA along with the students will conduct a protest call from Cauveri Girls Hostel, 5th Mile to the Administrative Block, 6th Mile from 9 am tomorrow.

Until we get a written assurance from the university, the classes will remain suspended for an indefinite period,” informed Academic Secretary (SUSA) Dawa Sherpa.

The students also voiced their dissatisfaction over the politicization of the issue by various state political parties.

“Political parties are trying to politicize the issue for their own vested agenda. SUSA strongly condemns such act. We do not need the help of any political party,” asserted General Secretary (SUSA) S.D. Bhutia.

Like this: Like Loading...