State bagging 6 National Awards in various categories

New Delhi, 18 April (IPR) : The Government of Sikkim will be lauded once again by the Prime Minister of India when he will hand over six (6) National Awards in different categories to the representatives from the Directorate of Panchayati Raj, RM&DD and Rural Local Bodies in Jabalpur ,Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of National Panchayat Raj Day on the 24th of April 2018.

Sikkim managed to secure the first position among the first category States for excellence in implementation of e-Panchayat initiatives.

Besides, Sikkim has bagged one of the three National Awards for effective implementation of Gram Panchayat Development Plan in the very first year of the institution of such an Award by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

e-Puraskar: First Prize under Category I to the State Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP) to South District Zilla Panchayat Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP) to Martam Gram Panchayat Unit, West Sikkim Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP) for Namphing Gram Panchayat, South Sikkim Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar (NDRGGSP) to Gram Panchayats for outstanding performance of Gram Sabha GPDP Award to Tingvong Gram Panchayat, North Sikkim Gram Panchayat Development Plan Award to Maniram Phalidara Gram Panchayat, South Sikkim

The delegates will be leaving for Jabalpur to attend the two-day event starting from the 23rd with a Maha Panchayat wherein 2-3 Panchayat Presidents of Sikkim will be participating in the Panel Discussions on various aspects of PRIs. This will be followed by the Awards ceremony on the 24th of April 2018 which is also celebrated by PRIs across the country as National Panchayat Raj Day.

