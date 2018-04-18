Jan Sampark Abhiyan of CM at Mamring

Pakyong, April 18: (IPR) The 9th day of the 32 Day Jan Seva Abhiyan of the Chief Minister reached Mamring under 19 Rhenock Constituency today.

The highlight of the day’s programme was the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Gaushala in the area. After ceremoniously attending pujas of different faiths, the Chief Minister officially laid the foundation stone of the Gaushala.

The entourage then proceeded to the main venue where an enthusiastic gathering of the locals and the visiting public from the 19 Rhenock Constituency had been waiting in anticipation of the Chief Minister.

The programme began with welcome address by the area MLA Shri Hemendra Adhikari, who placed forward gratitude from the people of the constituency to the Chief Minister for the Gaushala which would be a boon to the people of the area and the State as well. He further stated that development in the area and the State is possible only due to the farsighted stewardship of the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling in his address vocalized his happiness and gratitude at the overwhelming reception of the public at Mamring.

Speaking on the setting up of a Gaushala in the area, the Chief Minister hoped that the Gaushala would greatly benefit the people of the area. He also directed the officials of the concerned departments to expedite the construction process and complete the Gaushala earlier than the proposed time frame.

He took note of the demands placed forth by the locals and gave his assurances that they would be addressed at the earliest.

Addressing the students who were present at the function, the Chief Minister urged them to realize the value of education and informed them that the State government has implemented various pro students schemes and policies like the setting up of different specialized colleges in the State, provision of free education to the students of the State amongst others. He stated that education along with a pure thought process is what will foster individual growth and bring about change in the society.

The Hon’ble Chief Minister also made some significant announcements and gave directions to the state government officials:

1) The process of allotting unused government lands to the Sukhumbasi is to be initiated immediately by the concerned Districts Collectors in consultation with the Panchyats and MLAs immediately.

2) Unused government lands will be allotted to religious institutions, for installing crematoriums, graveyards etc.

3) All under-construction houses falling under various state and central schemes should be completed at the earliest.

4) 3000 houses to be completed within one year time for the rightful beneficiaries.

5) Various benefits of the State government have been distributed at Janta Melas/ Gram Swarajn Abhiyan and the process will continue.

6) All the grievances of the public are being kept in mind by the State government while framing regulations and policies.

7) The youths have been urged to come forward with innovative and progressive ideas and take optimum benefit of the facilities being provided by the government.

8) The government will set up roadside shops in coordination with concerned MLAs in the rural areas for those interested in selling their locally grown products.

9) Pensions, including kisan pension, old age pension, disability pension amongst others to be released at the earliest.

10) School upgradation work all over the state to be initiated. Rorathang school and Mamring schools to be upgraded.

11) PHSCs, dispensaries and safe drinking water facilities in the area to be undertaken.

12) Sikkim to target tuberculosis free status by 2022. BPL patients to be allotted travel allowances and free treatment.

13) Girl child from 9-14 years to be given free vaccination (HPV) against cervical cancer.

In conclusion, he highlighted the various pro-people and pro-development initiatives of the state government.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister was presented with various felicitations;

1) He was felicitated by the 19 Rhenock Constituency for the various developmental Initiatives in the area.

2) Members of the local Takchang and Sunakhari SHG presented the Chief Minister with fresh organic produce of the area.

3) ICDS women workers of the area also presented the Chief Minister with silk scarves in gratitude for the recent increase in their wages that was initiated by him.

Earlier, Principal Chief Engineer, Rural Management and Development Department Shri Shital Pradhan presented the technical report of the Gaushala. It was informed that the Gaushala would be having a capacity of 256 cows.

Cheques and silk scarves were also presented by the Chief Minister to the land owners who donated their land for the Gaushala.

Cultural dances by the students of Mamring Secondary School lent a festive air to the public address programme.

Accompanying the Chief Minister on his third day of the East District tour was MLA/19 Rhenock Constituency- Shri Hemendra Adhikari, Cabinet Ministers Shri DT Lepcha, Shri SB Subedi, Shri Ugen T Gyatso, Smt.Tulsi Devi Rai, Shri Somnath Poudyal, Shri T.W. Lepcha, Shri A.K. Ghatani, MLAs Shri BB Rai, Shri Bikram Pradhan, Shri Timothy William Basnett, Shri Shyam Pradhan, Chairpersons, Zilla and Gram panchayat members, and officials of the State government.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Zilla Panchyat Member, Smt Subhadra Dangal.

Like this: Like Loading...