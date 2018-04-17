Rorathang-Pakyong road widening works hit hurdle

Suman Agarwal

Pakyong, Apr 17: The aggrieved landowners living along Rorathang-Pakyong road took onto the streets today protesting against the ongoing road widening work by NHIDCL.

More than 200 landowners demands stalling the ongoing construction work and demanded resettlement, rehabilitation and suitable compensation for their lands as per Land Acquisition Act 2013.

The residents alleged that the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) started the road widening work without their consent and that the concerned authority also didn’t conduct any public meeting to inform them about the commencement of the work. Landowners allege that they were not intimated about the road widening project and naming of highway as NH-717A.

The 17km long Rorathang-Pakyong road falls under the Rhenock-Pakyong road (NH-717A) and is currently being upgraded to a national highway.

The construction and upgradation of the existing road to a bi-lane with paved shoulder will connect Rhenock to Pakyong and is being built at a cost of Rs. 447.37 crore as per NHIDCL website.

Neither the company spearheading the construction work nor the concerned authority (NHIDVL) is ready to take any responsibility. According to contractor they have been doing the work as per the specification handed to them by the authority. As a result of which landowners were forced to come out onto the streets protesting encroachment of their property.

Speaking to media the team of aggrieved landowners said, “We had registered a General Diary at the police station yesterday and are now planning to file a civil suit in the High Court”.

