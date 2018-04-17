Oldest Rajasthan Govt Engg College Barred For Admission 2018-19

Pakyong, 17 April : According to The Times of India TOI report the apex body of technical institution of country , All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has placed state’s oldest technical education institute, MBM Engineering College, Jodhpur under ‘No Admission’ category for academic year 2018-19. This is for the time that any government institute has been barred for conducting admissions.

The action is realised as major blow and eye opener for the errant colleges / institutions whomsoever are carrying programmes in contravene with AICTE regulations , norms and guidelines.

The decision came after AICTE’s inspection team found gross deficiencies in the college —from shortage of faculty to poor maintenance of buildings and listless research work. The admission for this most sought after engineering college has been barred till the state or the college administration takes corrective measures to meet the deficiencies. Established in 1951, the college is one of the oldest technical institutes in the country. The deficiencies found by AICTE reveal that the college is running without 70% of the required faculty members. “The total faculty members required is 236 against the availability of 53. The condition of laboratories is so poor that most of the equipment are decades-old or have become redundant,” said the report.

The report has also pointed out the poor quality of research work. The publication of research works in national and international journals over the years indicates the decline of academic activity. The overall deficiencies have promoted AICTE to declare ‘zero session’ in 2018-19. The college has 10 engineering departments with over 4,000 students enrolled at present.

Commenting on the order, Puneet Sharma, technical education expert, said, “It will not affect the students already enrolled in the college.”

He said most of the government colleges will face a similar fate if inspections are carried out by AICTE. “It’s a wake up call for the government. The collapse of the government institutes reflects the decline of the technical education system in the state,” added Sharma.

TOI called up the dean of the college but he was not available for a response. A college official requesting anonymity said that they have communicated the matter to the technical education department several times but have received no response. The alumni of MBM college including judges, bureaucrats and influential people have rescued the college several times in the past. TOI learnt that AICTE had asked the college to declare zero session in 2017-18 but the alumni challenged the order and got relief from the court.

The court, however, directed AICTE (respondent party in the case) to take necessary steps for ensuring coordinated and integrated development of technical education and maintenance of standards in May 2017. AICTE conducted the inspection on June 2017 and noted the deficiencies. A show cause notice was issued to institute indicating deficiencies and institute was asked to submit its reply, which admitted to the deficiencies.

In the state of Sikkim similarly a case is in the Sikkim High Court in which two petitioners (former faculties) namely Naw Raj Bhattarai , Amos Shanker have alleged a gross violation by AICTE approved 20 years old govt Polytechnic Advanced Technical Training Centre ATTC under HRDD located in Bardang East Sikkim.

It is also understood that AICTE recently has carried inspection following the case for which AICTE is one of the respondent among 7 others including state govt. On upcoming 24 April hearing on case is slated in the Sikkim High Court Bench of Chief Justice Hon’ble Satish K Agnihotri , where in previous hearing the court has directed AICTE to submit the findings and reply. What will be the order of the Sikkim High Court is eagerly being awaited as the matter is vital which will decide the fate of ATTC ?

