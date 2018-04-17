Govt signboards to be written in local languages including English and Nepali : CM

Makha, April 17: (IPR) The Jan Seva Abhiyan of the Hon’ble Chief Minister for the East District reached Makha under 16- Tumin Lingee Constituency today.

The public function began with welcome address by Area MLA and Minister Tourism & Industries Shri Ugen T. Gyatso Bhutia. In his address, the MLA expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for the overall infrastructural development of the Constituency. He added that the people of the Constituency have worked relentlessly to translate the vision and declaration of making Tumin Lingee a model constituency.

The Chief Minister was presented a token of gratitude in the form of a Shiv Statue by senior Hindu Pundits of the Area.

Thereafter, distinguished women folk of the Area presented saplings of Tulshi plant to the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister was also felicitated by the youth of the Constituency.

Likewise, the Panchayats of the Constituency presented organic produce of the Area to the Chief Minister.

The programme also saw cultural presentations by students of Makha Senior Secondary School.

The ICDS teachers of the Area also expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for the recent hike in their monthly honorarium.

The Zilla and Gram Panchayats of all the GPUs of the Constituency presented their list of demands to the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling in his address stated that his public address in these 32-day visit is an endeavour to inform and educate the people of Sikkim about the various people centric programmes of the Government and to review the outcome of our developmental programs over the years. It is also an effort to understand the shortcomings that still exist and fulfil them on the spot, he stated.

He stated that the people of Sikkim have full trust and confidence in the Government because it has fulfilled all the aspirations of the people of every strata. “People live without fear and have freedom to access all democratic rights. The dignity, human rights and self esteem of people have been restored. We are coming up with an Act which will ensure that the human rights of each individual is protected where they have access to basic minimum needs. This will be a one-of-a-kind and the first initiative where the Government is bound by law to meet the basic minimum needs of the people,” stated the Chief Minister. We have to bring about systematisation and democratization of administration so that there is equitable and inclusive development. “Rule of law should prevail,” he stressed.

He called upon the officers to ensure that public work is executed on priority. All the on going houses should be completed within a month and handed over to the beneficiaries, he directed.

He highlighted the unique initiatives of the Government in sectors like Health and Education.

He shared that Sikkim is the second highest power producing State in the country and is number one in clean energy and industry.

He urged the parents and students to avail the free education facility in technical institutes like ATTC and CCCT. He urged the students to take up skill based education so that they can explore private sector jobs and entrepreneurship. He urged the youth to take up organic agriculture and allied activities. The ban on non organic vegetables in the market is a step to empower the village folk of Sikkim and make them self sufficient and self reliant, he stated. He added that the Government is establishing organic markets in all the urban areas and small towns of Sikkim.

“Opportunity and competition go hand in hand, so we have to be competitive to get the most out of the opportunities,” he stated, adding that the youth of Sikkim should support each other. He added that the youth should move from the traditional and conventional professions to new age professions and occupations. He encouraged the youth to benefit from the Chief Minister’s Start up Scheme.

He also mentioned some of the new developments such as Ayurveda College in Geyzing, State University in Gangtok, National Law University, Pakyong Airport, Old age homes in all four districts, and several other infrastructures.

All Government signboards will be written in the local languages along with English and Nepali, he informed.

The Chief Minister also granted in-principal sanction to all the demands submitted by the Panchayats of the Constituency.

After the public address programme, the Chief Minister individually met and interacted with the people of the Constituency and listened to their demands and grievances.

